1843 Bushnell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious and conveniently located end unit townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with breakfast area and separate formal dining room. Multi-level unit with high ceilings, recessed lighting, and laminate floors. Two master suites upstairs. Central AC, 2 car attached garage, bonus storage room. Washer and dryer in unit. Private patio. Community pool and BBQ. Walking distance to schools, parks, shops, and supermarkets. Close to 110 and 10 freeways, and Metro Gold line. No Pets.