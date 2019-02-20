All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated November 24 2019 at 2:25 PM

1843 Bushnell Avenue

1843 Bushnell Avenue
Location

1843 Bushnell Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious and conveniently located end unit townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with breakfast area and separate formal dining room. Multi-level unit with high ceilings, recessed lighting, and laminate floors. Two master suites upstairs. Central AC, 2 car attached garage, bonus storage room. Washer and dryer in unit. Private patio. Community pool and BBQ. Walking distance to schools, parks, shops, and supermarkets. Close to 110 and 10 freeways, and Metro Gold line. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Bushnell Avenue have any available units?
1843 Bushnell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1843 Bushnell Avenue have?
Some of 1843 Bushnell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Bushnell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Bushnell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Bushnell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Bushnell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1843 Bushnell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1843 Bushnell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1843 Bushnell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1843 Bushnell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Bushnell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1843 Bushnell Avenue has a pool.
Does 1843 Bushnell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1843 Bushnell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Bushnell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 Bushnell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 Bushnell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1843 Bushnell Avenue has units with air conditioning.

