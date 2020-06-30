All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1779 Grevelia St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1779 Grevelia St.
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

1779 Grevelia St.

1779 Grevelia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1779 Grevelia Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid Century Modern Free Standing House - New EVERYTHING, Central a/c, W/D, 3 patios, Pet Friendly, South Pas Schools - COMMING SOON - This stunning 2 bedroom + Office is a free standing newly remodeled mid-century single story home with NO shared walls and THREE private outdoor spaces. It's located on a property with other rental units adjacent to Garfield Park in South Pasadena. Walk Score +87 "Very Walkable". Just 5 min. walking distance to Marengo Elementary or 15 min to Metro Gold Line. Two blocks to Bristol Farms, Coffee Bean and much more.

Single story construction with NO SHARED WALLS affords you the comfort of no neighbors living above and attached covered parking right out your front door. The property layout, on a 1-acre site tucked away from the street, creates a sense of private tranquility you are sure to enjoy after a long day.

Within this spacious home there are large sliding doors from the living room, master bedroom and office that all lead to private patio #1. The guest bedroom leads to private patio #2 and dining area sliding patio doors lead to private patio #3. Entertain with ease from your new kitchen with open concept into the dining room and living room featuring a gas fireplace.

Specific features include:

*11 ft ceilings in the living room
*New Wood Plank Flooring Throughout
*NEW Central A/C & Heat with NEST Smart Thermostat
*Private Patio
*New Kitchen and Bathrooms
*New Quartz Counters
*New Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*New Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Range
*New Stainless Steel Microwave/hood
*New Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*New Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit
*New Recess Lighting in Every Room
*Fireplace
*Master Bedroom with Attached Bathroom
*Large Mirrored Closet Doors
*Attached Covered Parking
*Pool
*Pet Friendly
*Estimated 1,500 sq.ft. total space

$4,100/mo. + $35/occupant/mo. (water/sewer, trash)
$4,100 Security Deposit
$50/mo. pet rent
$500 pet deposit

FICO +680
Income = 3x monthly rent
No evictions

SOUTH PASADENA - Less than 10 miles from Downtown LA , off the 110 frwy, South Pasadena is extremely appealing to those working in DTLA, USC, Keck Hospital, JPL and Caltech. The community is family friendly and filled with afternoon activities including three public parks with playgrounds, a golf course, skate park, dog park, a children's indoor playground, antique/thrift stores, restaurants, coffee shops, a Fourth of July Parade and a weekly Farmer's Market. Jumping on the Gold Line you can easily ride to Pasadena, Highland Park, China Town or all the way to Santa Monica.

South Pasadena is highly rated for its education system, and it has three Elementary Schools, a Middle School and a High School. Also known as the "City of Trees," South Pasadena is filled with life and culture.

Leasing by KML Rental & Management by McIntire Management

(RLNE5289986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1779 Grevelia St. have any available units?
1779 Grevelia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1779 Grevelia St. have?
Some of 1779 Grevelia St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1779 Grevelia St. currently offering any rent specials?
1779 Grevelia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 Grevelia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1779 Grevelia St. is pet friendly.
Does 1779 Grevelia St. offer parking?
Yes, 1779 Grevelia St. offers parking.
Does 1779 Grevelia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1779 Grevelia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 Grevelia St. have a pool?
Yes, 1779 Grevelia St. has a pool.
Does 1779 Grevelia St. have accessible units?
No, 1779 Grevelia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 Grevelia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1779 Grevelia St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1779 Grevelia St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1779 Grevelia St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles