1779 Grevelia St.

Mid Century Modern Free Standing House - New EVERYTHING, Central a/c, W/D, 3 patios, Pet Friendly, South Pas Schools - COMMING SOON - This stunning 2 bedroom + Office is a free standing newly remodeled mid-century single story home with NO shared walls and THREE private outdoor spaces. It's located on a property with other rental units adjacent to Garfield Park in South Pasadena. Walk Score +87 "Very Walkable". Just 5 min. walking distance to Marengo Elementary or 15 min to Metro Gold Line. Two blocks to Bristol Farms, Coffee Bean and much more.



Single story construction with NO SHARED WALLS affords you the comfort of no neighbors living above and attached covered parking right out your front door. The property layout, on a 1-acre site tucked away from the street, creates a sense of private tranquility you are sure to enjoy after a long day.



Within this spacious home there are large sliding doors from the living room, master bedroom and office that all lead to private patio #1. The guest bedroom leads to private patio #2 and dining area sliding patio doors lead to private patio #3. Entertain with ease from your new kitchen with open concept into the dining room and living room featuring a gas fireplace.



Specific features include:



*11 ft ceilings in the living room

*New Wood Plank Flooring Throughout

*NEW Central A/C & Heat with NEST Smart Thermostat

*Private Patio

*New Kitchen and Bathrooms

*New Quartz Counters

*New Stainless Steel Refrigerator

*New Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Range

*New Stainless Steel Microwave/hood

*New Stainless Steel Dishwasher

*New Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit

*New Recess Lighting in Every Room

*Fireplace

*Master Bedroom with Attached Bathroom

*Large Mirrored Closet Doors

*Attached Covered Parking

*Pool

*Pet Friendly

*Estimated 1,500 sq.ft. total space



$4,100/mo. + $35/occupant/mo. (water/sewer, trash)

$4,100 Security Deposit

$50/mo. pet rent

$500 pet deposit



FICO +680

Income = 3x monthly rent

No evictions



SOUTH PASADENA - Less than 10 miles from Downtown LA , off the 110 frwy, South Pasadena is extremely appealing to those working in DTLA, USC, Keck Hospital, JPL and Caltech. The community is family friendly and filled with afternoon activities including three public parks with playgrounds, a golf course, skate park, dog park, a children's indoor playground, antique/thrift stores, restaurants, coffee shops, a Fourth of July Parade and a weekly Farmer's Market. Jumping on the Gold Line you can easily ride to Pasadena, Highland Park, China Town or all the way to Santa Monica.



South Pasadena is highly rated for its education system, and it has three Elementary Schools, a Middle School and a High School. Also known as the "City of Trees," South Pasadena is filled with life and culture.



Leasing by KML Rental & Management by McIntire Management



