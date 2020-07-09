154 MONTEREY RD # 8

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

UPDATED SOUTH PAS BEAUTY! 2/1 WITH WASHER DRYER IN UNIT! The brightest and most beautiful apartment in South Pasadena! Super stunning two bedroom apartment located on the top floor in a mid century building. This dream home is located right on the border of South Pas and Highland Park. The first thing you\'ll notice as you walk in the door is the gorgeous sloping original wood plank mid-century beams that traverse the ceiling throught the unit. You will instantly fall in love with this apartment, I promise. Not only is this apartment a total show stopper, it also includes a washer/dryer, which means no more waiting in line at the laundromat and scrambling for quarters, dreams do come true! The large living room flows into the large and bright dining room area and bright and cheerful kitchen that includes all the amenities you\'ll need to settle in to your new happy life in your new happy home. The gorgeous original hard wood flooring and wood panel ceiling is carried throughout and into the bedrooms. You wont want to miss out on this stunner! Location and looks all in one! Come see what all the fuss is about, you won\'t want to miss out on this superb apartment, I promise you! Rent is $2395 Lease term is one year Security deposit is $2395 Pet deposit, $500/dog and $300/cat Housing Provider to pay sanitation, gardener and pest control Tenant to pay all other utilities, water, gas, electric, internet and cable