All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 154 MONTEREY RD # 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
154 MONTEREY RD # 8
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

154 MONTEREY RD # 8

154 Monterey Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

154 Monterey Rd, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UPDATED SOUTH PAS BEAUTY! 2/1 WITH WASHER DRYER IN UNIT! The brightest and most beautiful apartment in South Pasadena! Super stunning two bedroom apartment located on the top floor in a mid century building. This dream home is located right on the border of South Pas and Highland Park. The first thing you\'ll notice as you walk in the door is the gorgeous sloping original wood plank mid-century beams that traverse the ceiling throught the unit. You will instantly fall in love with this apartment, I promise. Not only is this apartment a total show stopper, it also includes a washer/dryer, which means no more waiting in line at the laundromat and scrambling for quarters, dreams do come true! The large living room flows into the large and bright dining room area and bright and cheerful kitchen that includes all the amenities you\'ll need to settle in to your new happy life in your new happy home. The gorgeous original hard wood flooring and wood panel ceiling is carried throughout and into the bedrooms. You wont want to miss out on this stunner! Location and looks all in one! Come see what all the fuss is about, you won\'t want to miss out on this superb apartment, I promise you! Rent is $2395 Lease term is one year Security deposit is $2395 Pet deposit, $500/dog and $300/cat Housing Provider to pay sanitation, gardener and pest control Tenant to pay all other utilities, water, gas, electric, internet and cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 have any available units?
154 MONTEREY RD # 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 have?
Some of 154 MONTEREY RD # 8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
154 MONTEREY RD # 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 is pet friendly.
Does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 offer parking?
No, 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 does not offer parking.
Does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 have a pool?
No, 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 does not have a pool.
Does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 have accessible units?
No, 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 MONTEREY RD # 8 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles