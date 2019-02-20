All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1500 Oneonta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1500 Oneonta
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

1500 Oneonta

1500 Oneonta Knl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1500 Oneonta Knl, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of South Pasadena, this charming traditional 3 bed, 2 bath home built in 1937 retains its
character and craftsmanship. Just off the entry way is the spacious formal living room featuring a cozy fireplace, original wood
flooring, built-in bookcase, and a canted bay window that provides bright natural lighting. The 1835 sq ft. house also features a formal
dining room, and a generously sized kitchen with a sunny breakfast nook. The laundry room, located off the kitchen for convenience,
has ample storage. Other highlights include wood flooring throughout, an additional bay window in the roomy master bedroom, central
heating and air for year-round comfort, a spacious backyard along with an open-aired patio sitting area. The detached garage has been
used as bonus room with lengthy driveway to accommodate sufficient parking. This home typifies all the charm and sophistication for
which South Pasadena is renowned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Oneonta have any available units?
1500 Oneonta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1500 Oneonta have?
Some of 1500 Oneonta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Oneonta currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Oneonta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Oneonta pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Oneonta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1500 Oneonta offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Oneonta offers parking.
Does 1500 Oneonta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Oneonta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Oneonta have a pool?
No, 1500 Oneonta does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Oneonta have accessible units?
No, 1500 Oneonta does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Oneonta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Oneonta has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Oneonta have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Oneonta does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles