1500 Oneonta

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of South Pasadena, this charming traditional 3 bed, 2 bath home built in 1937 retains its

character and craftsmanship. Just off the entry way is the spacious formal living room featuring a cozy fireplace, original wood

flooring, built-in bookcase, and a canted bay window that provides bright natural lighting. The 1835 sq ft. house also features a formal

dining room, and a generously sized kitchen with a sunny breakfast nook. The laundry room, located off the kitchen for convenience,

has ample storage. Other highlights include wood flooring throughout, an additional bay window in the roomy master bedroom, central

heating and air for year-round comfort, a spacious backyard along with an open-aired patio sitting area. The detached garage has been

used as bonus room with lengthy driveway to accommodate sufficient parking. This home typifies all the charm and sophistication for

which South Pasadena is renowned.