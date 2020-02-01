All apartments in South El Monte
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

1430 Merced Avenue

1430 Merced Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Merced Avenue, South El Monte, CA 91733
South El Monte

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Home is situated on a huge lot on a quiet street. Roomy house extensively renovated, newer paint, newer carpet, newer tile, window treatments, newer cabinetry & fixtures. This is a 2 bedroom house with one bath. There is a very large bonus room with two windows and a wardrobe closet, bi-fold doors for privacy like another bedroom. Long driveway offers much parking and leads to the huge back yard with covered patio, great for entertaining. Laundry hook-ups in the patio. Must see this extraordinary property and make it your home. Trash and Gardener paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Merced Avenue have any available units?
1430 Merced Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 1430 Merced Avenue have?
Some of 1430 Merced Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Merced Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Merced Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Merced Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Merced Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South El Monte.
Does 1430 Merced Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Merced Avenue offers parking.
Does 1430 Merced Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Merced Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Merced Avenue have a pool?
No, 1430 Merced Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Merced Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1430 Merced Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Merced Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Merced Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Merced Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Merced Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
