1430 Merced Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Home is situated on a huge lot on a quiet street. Roomy house extensively renovated, newer paint, newer carpet, newer tile, window treatments, newer cabinetry & fixtures. This is a 2 bedroom house with one bath. There is a very large bonus room with two windows and a wardrobe closet, bi-fold doors for privacy like another bedroom. Long driveway offers much parking and leads to the huge back yard with covered patio, great for entertaining. Laundry hook-ups in the patio. Must see this extraordinary property and make it your home. Trash and Gardener paid by owner.