Signal Hill, CA
2637 Skyline Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

2637 Skyline Drive

2637 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2637 Skyline Drive, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Signal Hill Townhouse!! This huge tri-level home sits at the top of Signal Hill. Walk to Hilltop Park, Enjoy the beautiful views that surround this property! This upscale home features 2 Bedrooms plus a Bonus room, 2.5 Bath, 2005 square feet. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counters, newer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, carpeting, ceramic tiles and plantation shutters throughout. Cozy fireplace in the living room. 2 balconies, 1 off the living room, 1 off the master bedroom. Master suite boasts a generous sized walk in closet and sunken bathtub.This home also includes: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, central heat and air, HE washer & dryer, epoxy coated floor in the 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Skyline Drive have any available units?
2637 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2637 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 2637 Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2637 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2637 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 2637 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 2637 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 2637 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2637 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2637 Skyline Drive has units with air conditioning.
