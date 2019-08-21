2637 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Stunning Signal Hill Townhouse!! This huge tri-level home sits at the top of Signal Hill. Walk to Hilltop Park, Enjoy the beautiful views that surround this property! This upscale home features 2 Bedrooms plus a Bonus room, 2.5 Bath, 2005 square feet. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counters, newer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, carpeting, ceramic tiles and plantation shutters throughout. Cozy fireplace in the living room. 2 balconies, 1 off the living room, 1 off the master bedroom. Master suite boasts a generous sized walk in closet and sunken bathtub.This home also includes: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, central heat and air, HE washer & dryer, epoxy coated floor in the 2 car garage.