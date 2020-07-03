All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2500 E Willow Street

2500 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Willow Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
MLS Entry Only. This Designer Condo is located on the 1st floor and is in absolute Turnkey condition. The complex has a resort-like feel with beautiful well-manicured grounds, a guard gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym. The interior of the home features a custom kitchen with quartz, custom backsplash and newer LG stainless steel appliances. The unit has custom wood laminate floors and designer paint throughout. This unit comes with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is spacious with large closets and access to the balcony. There is a gas fireplace in the Living Room which also has access to the balcony. The bathrooms have been recently remodeled with custom tile showers, floors, bidet toilet seats and vanities feature custom quartz countertops. There is an inside washer and dryer as well as a brand new HVAC system. There is 1 underground parking space and 1 assigned parking space outside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 E Willow Street have any available units?
2500 E Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2500 E Willow Street have?
Some of 2500 E Willow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 E Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2500 E Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 E Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2500 E Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2500 E Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 2500 E Willow Street offers parking.
Does 2500 E Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 E Willow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 E Willow Street have a pool?
Yes, 2500 E Willow Street has a pool.
Does 2500 E Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 2500 E Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 E Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 E Willow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 E Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 E Willow Street has units with air conditioning.

