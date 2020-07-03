2500 E Willow Street

Amenities

MLS Entry Only. This Designer Condo is located on the 1st floor and is in absolute Turnkey condition. The complex has a resort-like feel with beautiful well-manicured grounds, a guard gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym. The interior of the home features a custom kitchen with quartz, custom backsplash and newer LG stainless steel appliances. The unit has custom wood laminate floors and designer paint throughout. This unit comes with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is spacious with large closets and access to the balcony. There is a gas fireplace in the Living Room which also has access to the balcony. The bathrooms have been recently remodeled with custom tile showers, floors, bidet toilet seats and vanities feature custom quartz countertops. There is an inside washer and dryer as well as a brand new HVAC system. There is 1 underground parking space and 1 assigned parking space outside the unit.