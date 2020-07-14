2408 Maxson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2408 Maxson Ct. in Signal Hill is a single family home that contains 1,868 sq ft and was built in 2000. It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is located in the gated community of Bixby Ridge. Enter to tall cathedral ceilings, dining room off the living room, large open kitchen with eating area, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The enclosed patio opens up to a large back yard that is great for entertaining. The upstairs features hard wood floors, laundry room and a large bedroom with attached bath and large custom walk in closet plus 2 more bedrooms and guest bathroom. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage. The community features private walking trails that lead to the top fo the hill. Close to freeways, transportation, restaurants and shopping. Centrally located between Los Angeles and Orange County.