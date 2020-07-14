All apartments in Signal Hill
2408 Maxson Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

2408 Maxson Court

2408 Maxson Court · (562) 857-1965
Location

2408 Maxson Court, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2408 Maxson Ct. in Signal Hill is a single family home that contains 1,868 sq ft and was built in 2000. It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is located in the gated community of Bixby Ridge. Enter to tall cathedral ceilings, dining room off the living room, large open kitchen with eating area, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The enclosed patio opens up to a large back yard that is great for entertaining. The upstairs features hard wood floors, laundry room and a large bedroom with attached bath and large custom walk in closet plus 2 more bedrooms and guest bathroom. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage. The community features private walking trails that lead to the top fo the hill. Close to freeways, transportation, restaurants and shopping. Centrally located between Los Angeles and Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Maxson Court have any available units?
2408 Maxson Court has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2408 Maxson Court have?
Some of 2408 Maxson Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Maxson Court currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Maxson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Maxson Court pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Maxson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2408 Maxson Court offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Maxson Court offers parking.
Does 2408 Maxson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Maxson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Maxson Court have a pool?
No, 2408 Maxson Court does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Maxson Court have accessible units?
No, 2408 Maxson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Maxson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Maxson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Maxson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Maxson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
