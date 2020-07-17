All apartments in Signal Hill
2001 E 21st St Unit 223

2001 East 21st Street · (562) 528-8100 ext. 330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
pool
tennis court
Stunning Updated 2BD/2BA Condo in Signal Hill AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Step inside this enormous third story 2BD/2BA condo and you will find all the modern amenities available for luxury living in Signal Hill. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. A completely updated kitchen including state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and plenty of counter space and storage. Two beautiful full bathrooms, also completely updated to match the modern decor. In-unit Washer and Dryer. Private balcony patio.

This unit is part of an HOA. HOA Dues paid for by owner. A copy of the HOA rules will be provided. The community includes access to a beautiful pool as well as a full tennis court!

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No evictions please. Ask about pets.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE5880186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 have any available units?
2001 E 21st St Unit 223 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 have?
Some of 2001 E 21st St Unit 223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 E 21st St Unit 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 is pet friendly.
Does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 offer parking?
No, 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 does not offer parking.
Does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 have a pool?
Yes, 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 has a pool.
Does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 have accessible units?
Yes, 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 has accessible units.
Does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 E 21st St Unit 223 has units with air conditioning.
