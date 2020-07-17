2001 E 21st St Unit 223

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible pool tennis court

Stunning Updated 2BD/2BA Condo in Signal Hill AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Step inside this enormous third story 2BD/2BA condo and you will find all the modern amenities available for luxury living in Signal Hill. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. A completely updated kitchen including state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and plenty of counter space and storage. Two beautiful full bathrooms, also completely updated to match the modern decor. In-unit Washer and Dryer. Private balcony patio.



This unit is part of an HOA. HOA Dues paid for by owner. A copy of the HOA rules will be provided. The community includes access to a beautiful pool as well as a full tennis court!



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No evictions please. Ask about pets.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



(RLNE5880186)