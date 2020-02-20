All apartments in Signal Hill
1970 Stanley Ave.
Last updated February 20 2020

1970 Stanley Ave

1970 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Stanley Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse in a good neighborhood in Signal Hill.

Bright, airy, and unfurnished, the interior features hardwood, shed ceiling. The g-shaped kitchen is equipped with countertops, ample cabinet and drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are on the ground floor, two of which have access to the lower balcony. The elegant bathrooms have shower stalls, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. An in-unit washer/dryer is provided for your laundry needs, centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.

The exterior features balconies on the ground and upper floor with a great view of the area and fenced backyard - perfect areas for outdoor dining with friends and family. A 2-car detached garage is available for use. Pets are welcome on the property. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water and trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4sSBYLwXEdR

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Hillbrook Park, Rotary Centennial Park, Chittick Field, and Sunset View Park.

Bus lines:
171 PCH / SEAL BEACH - 0.2 mile
173 PCH / STUDEBAKER- 0.2 mile
175 PCH / CSULB - 0.2 mile
172 PCH / PALO VERDE - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5501884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

