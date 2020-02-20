1970 Stanley Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse in a good neighborhood in Signal Hill.



Bright, airy, and unfurnished, the interior features hardwood, shed ceiling. The g-shaped kitchen is equipped with countertops, ample cabinet and drawer storage, and stainless steel appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are on the ground floor, two of which have access to the lower balcony. The elegant bathrooms have shower stalls, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. An in-unit washer/dryer is provided for your laundry needs, centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.



The exterior features balconies on the ground and upper floor with a great view of the area and fenced backyard - perfect areas for outdoor dining with friends and family. A 2-car detached garage is available for use. Pets are welcome on the property. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water and trash.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4sSBYLwXEdR



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Hillbrook Park, Rotary Centennial Park, Chittick Field, and Sunset View Park.



Bus lines:

171 PCH / SEAL BEACH - 0.2 mile

173 PCH / STUDEBAKER- 0.2 mile

175 PCH / CSULB - 0.2 mile

172 PCH / PALO VERDE - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5501884)