Signal Hill, CA
1968 Stanley Ave
Last updated May 3 2020

1968 Stanley Ave

1968 Stanley Avenue
Location

1968 Stanley Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Signal Hill, this fully renovated town home has 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with 1700 square feet of living space. All amenities in the house are brand new and never used before. Includes separate laundry room. The over sized living area and kitchen comes with a cooking range, oven, microwave and dishwasher. The town house also has a backyard. Close to the beach, walking trails, university and diagonal circle. All bedrooms have closets. The master bathroom comes with dual sink vanity, a shower and a large soaking tub.

Close to CSULB, Beach and Traffic Circle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 Stanley Ave have any available units?
1968 Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1968 Stanley Ave have?
Some of 1968 Stanley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1968 Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1968 Stanley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1968 Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1968 Stanley Ave offers parking.
Does 1968 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 1968 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1968 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1968 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 Stanley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 Stanley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
