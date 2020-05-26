All apartments in Signal Hill
1826 Orizaba Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1826 Orizaba Avenue

1826 Orizaba Avenue · (714) 767-0748
Location

1826 Orizaba Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First greeting by the lovely garden in the private patio. Boasting for dual master bedroom with walk-in closets. Downstair bonus room is ideal for office, den or guest bedroom. Inside laundry, two-car garage with direct access. The cozy balcony offers extra retreat space next by the living room and master bedroom. The Bright spacious kitchen opens to the living room and the formal dining room. It's close to downtown Long Beach,2nd st, Long Beach Airport, Cal State Long Beach, shopping centers, and a short distance to LAX. It's easy to access to major FWY 405, 710. The lease includes water, trash, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and solar energy with the low utility bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Orizaba Avenue have any available units?
1826 Orizaba Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1826 Orizaba Avenue have?
Some of 1826 Orizaba Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Orizaba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Orizaba Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Orizaba Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Orizaba Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1826 Orizaba Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Orizaba Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1826 Orizaba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 Orizaba Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Orizaba Avenue have a pool?
No, 1826 Orizaba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Orizaba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1826 Orizaba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Orizaba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Orizaba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
