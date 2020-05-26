1826 Orizaba Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

First greeting by the lovely garden in the private patio. Boasting for dual master bedroom with walk-in closets. Downstair bonus room is ideal for office, den or guest bedroom. Inside laundry, two-car garage with direct access. The cozy balcony offers extra retreat space next by the living room and master bedroom. The Bright spacious kitchen opens to the living room and the formal dining room. It's close to downtown Long Beach,2nd st, Long Beach Airport, Cal State Long Beach, shopping centers, and a short distance to LAX. It's easy to access to major FWY 405, 710. The lease includes water, trash, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and solar energy with the low utility bill.