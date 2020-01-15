All apartments in Sierra Madre
88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E
88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E

88 East Sierra Madre Boulevard · No Longer Available
88 East Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
This beautifully renovated craftsman back-house will not disappoint. Before you even open the front door the attention to detail will be evident. The two bedroom home features new modern updates including a tankless water heater, wood like laminate flooring and window treatments throughout. The living room has a high vaulted ceiling and flows conveniently into the kitchen which was updated with custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A door from the kitchen provides convenient access to the side yard, the perfect spot to have your next barbecue. The new bathroom features a custom vanity with quartz countertop, Kohler and Toto fixtures and recessed lighting. Location, privacy and conveniently located to downtown Sierra Madre and public transportation make this home ideal. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E have any available units?
88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E have?
Some of 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E currently offering any rent specials?
88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E pet-friendly?
No, 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E offer parking?
No, 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E does not offer parking.
Does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E have a pool?
No, 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E does not have a pool.
Does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E have accessible units?
No, 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E does not have accessible units.
Does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E does not have units with air conditioning.
