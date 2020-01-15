88 E Sierra Madre Boulevard E

Amenities

This beautifully renovated craftsman back-house will not disappoint. Before you even open the front door the attention to detail will be evident. The two bedroom home features new modern updates including a tankless water heater, wood like laminate flooring and window treatments throughout. The living room has a high vaulted ceiling and flows conveniently into the kitchen which was updated with custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A door from the kitchen provides convenient access to the side yard, the perfect spot to have your next barbecue. The new bathroom features a custom vanity with quartz countertop, Kohler and Toto fixtures and recessed lighting. Location, privacy and conveniently located to downtown Sierra Madre and public transportation make this home ideal. Available for immediate occupancy.