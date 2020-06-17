484 Audubon Way, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 Sierra Madre
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
https://youtu.be/c1fYKQFzaR0
Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Great school district.
Porch with porch swing Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops Dishwasher Split Unit Heating and Air Conditioning Wood flooring Walk in closet Recessed lighting Second bedroom could be perfect office or den. Sliding doors open from living room. No bedroom closet.
Available now.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
