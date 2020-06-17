All apartments in Sierra Madre
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

484 Audubon Way

484 Audubon Way · No Longer Available
Location

484 Audubon Way, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Video!!!

https://youtu.be/c1fYKQFzaR0

Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Great school district.

Porch with porch swing
Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops
Dishwasher
Split Unit Heating and Air Conditioning
Wood flooring
Walk in closet
Recessed lighting
Second bedroom could be perfect office or den. Sliding doors open from living room. No bedroom closet.

Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Audubon Way have any available units?
484 Audubon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 484 Audubon Way have?
Some of 484 Audubon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Audubon Way currently offering any rent specials?
484 Audubon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Audubon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Audubon Way is pet friendly.
Does 484 Audubon Way offer parking?
Yes, 484 Audubon Way does offer parking.
Does 484 Audubon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Audubon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Audubon Way have a pool?
No, 484 Audubon Way does not have a pool.
Does 484 Audubon Way have accessible units?
No, 484 Audubon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Audubon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Audubon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Audubon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 484 Audubon Way has units with air conditioning.
