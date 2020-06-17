484 Audubon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Video!!!



https://youtu.be/c1fYKQFzaR0



Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Great school district.



Porch with porch swing

Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops

Dishwasher

Split Unit Heating and Air Conditioning

Wood flooring

Walk in closet

Recessed lighting

Second bedroom could be perfect office or den. Sliding doors open from living room. No bedroom closet.



Available now.