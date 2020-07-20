All apartments in Seal Beach
Seal Beach, CA
4772 Candleberry
4772 Candleberry

4772 Candleberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4772 Candleberry Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
This tri-level “Dartmouth” model features a soaring vaulted ceiling in the living room and expansive dining room offering a highly desirable open & spacious floor plan…The kitchen is equipped with built-in appliances including double ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator and large pantry plus a delightful breakfast nook area surrounded by floor to ceiling windows overlooking the relaxing backyard with a sprawling covered patio, perfect for summertime BBQ’s and year round enjoyment. If you love entertaining this is the perfect home for you! The separate family room is the perfect place for the family to gather and enjoy evenings together around the cozy fireplace and hearth plus a built-in wet bar for entertaining guests. Additional amenities include central air conditioning, smooth ceilings, prime interior location and more! Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District. Conveniently located close to the 22, 450 & 605 freeways, nearby Old Ranch Country Club and shopping centers at Old Ranch & Rossmoor Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4772 Candleberry have any available units?
4772 Candleberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4772 Candleberry have?
Some of 4772 Candleberry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4772 Candleberry currently offering any rent specials?
4772 Candleberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4772 Candleberry pet-friendly?
No, 4772 Candleberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 4772 Candleberry offer parking?
Yes, 4772 Candleberry offers parking.
Does 4772 Candleberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4772 Candleberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4772 Candleberry have a pool?
No, 4772 Candleberry does not have a pool.
Does 4772 Candleberry have accessible units?
No, 4772 Candleberry does not have accessible units.
Does 4772 Candleberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4772 Candleberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 4772 Candleberry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4772 Candleberry has units with air conditioning.
