4772 Candleberry

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This tri-level “Dartmouth” model features a soaring vaulted ceiling in the living room and expansive dining room offering a highly desirable open & spacious floor plan…The kitchen is equipped with built-in appliances including double ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator and large pantry plus a delightful breakfast nook area surrounded by floor to ceiling windows overlooking the relaxing backyard with a sprawling covered patio, perfect for summertime BBQ’s and year round enjoyment. If you love entertaining this is the perfect home for you! The separate family room is the perfect place for the family to gather and enjoy evenings together around the cozy fireplace and hearth plus a built-in wet bar for entertaining guests. Additional amenities include central air conditioning, smooth ceilings, prime interior location and more! Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District. Conveniently located close to the 22, 450 & 605 freeways, nearby Old Ranch Country Club and shopping centers at Old Ranch & Rossmoor Center.