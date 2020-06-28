4357 Dogwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room

A highly desirable tri-level home in the prestigious area of College Park East appointed with a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and stone fireplace in the living room. Step down to the great room featuring a family room & cheerful “white” kitchen w/breakfast nook area and a view of the security gate guarded swimming pool & patio area and a relaxing cabana. A formal dining room w/mirrored wall and a downstairs bedroom (perfect for visiting guests or an in-home office) plus an adjacent bath w/shower. Upstairs is a luxurious size Master Suite that can accommodate large furniture pieces and room for a private parent’s retreat…2 additional upstairs bedrooms (currently being utilized as a second Master Suite w/full bath) plus a bonus room (w/large walk-in closet) that can be enjoyed as a media room, play room for the kids, work-out area, in-home office & more, just use your imagination and create your favorite room! Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District. Due to Coronavirus showing restrictions are in place

please contact Carolyn Theriault (562) 716-2500 for details, no pets and good credit a MUST .