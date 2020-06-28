All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated May 25 2020

4357 Dogwood

4357 Dogwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4357 Dogwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
media room
A highly desirable tri-level home in the prestigious area of College Park East appointed with a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and stone fireplace in the living room. Step down to the great room featuring a family room & cheerful “white” kitchen w/breakfast nook area and a view of the security gate guarded swimming pool & patio area and a relaxing cabana. A formal dining room w/mirrored wall and a downstairs bedroom (perfect for visiting guests or an in-home office) plus an adjacent bath w/shower. Upstairs is a luxurious size Master Suite that can accommodate large furniture pieces and room for a private parent’s retreat…2 additional upstairs bedrooms (currently being utilized as a second Master Suite w/full bath) plus a bonus room (w/large walk-in closet) that can be enjoyed as a media room, play room for the kids, work-out area, in-home office & more, just use your imagination and create your favorite room! Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District. Due to Coronavirus showing restrictions are in place
please contact Carolyn Theriault (562) 716-2500 for details, no pets and good credit a MUST .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4357 Dogwood have any available units?
4357 Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4357 Dogwood have?
Some of 4357 Dogwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4357 Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
4357 Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4357 Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 4357 Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 4357 Dogwood offer parking?
No, 4357 Dogwood does not offer parking.
Does 4357 Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4357 Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4357 Dogwood have a pool?
Yes, 4357 Dogwood has a pool.
Does 4357 Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 4357 Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 4357 Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4357 Dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 4357 Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 4357 Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.
