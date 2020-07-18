3541 Columbine Street

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled Columbia model in College Park East, Seal Beach. Conveniently located near parks, the Seal Beach Tennis Center, Old Ranch Country Club, lots of dining and shopping options, and within the renowned Los Alamitos School District. The charm of this home is begins at the curb with newer landscaping, gardens, wood siding and brickwork. The charm continues through the new 8 foot front door and into the open living space. The large living room boasts a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The large formal dining room has a sliding glass door to the side courtyard. The recently remodeled custom chef's kitchen has a top of the line Kitchen Aid 6 burner gas stove and double oven, cabinets with many pull-outs, quartz counters, subway tile backsplash and more. The 8 foot by 3 foot kitchen island is the perfect place for a casual meal or to entertain guests. Both bathrooms have been expanded and remodeled impeccably. The master bathroom and walk-in closet were reconfigured to accommodate a larger shower and bathroom than other Columbia models. Dual pane Milgard windows and solar tubes assist with energy efficiency. WiFi controlled four-camera home security system, thermostat and automatic sprinkler system are transferable to the new occupant. Also included are an electric car charging station and Ring Doorbell system. The backyard offers a nice patio area, grassy lawn, built-in BBQ and a fruit bearing peach tree. Act now! This one won't last long!