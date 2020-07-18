All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated July 18 2020

3541 Columbine Street

3541 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3541 Columbine Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to this beautifully remodeled Columbia model in College Park East, Seal Beach. Conveniently located near parks, the Seal Beach Tennis Center, Old Ranch Country Club, lots of dining and shopping options, and within the renowned Los Alamitos School District. The charm of this home is begins at the curb with newer landscaping, gardens, wood siding and brickwork. The charm continues through the new 8 foot front door and into the open living space. The large living room boasts a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The large formal dining room has a sliding glass door to the side courtyard. The recently remodeled custom chef's kitchen has a top of the line Kitchen Aid 6 burner gas stove and double oven, cabinets with many pull-outs, quartz counters, subway tile backsplash and more. The 8 foot by 3 foot kitchen island is the perfect place for a casual meal or to entertain guests. Both bathrooms have been expanded and remodeled impeccably. The master bathroom and walk-in closet were reconfigured to accommodate a larger shower and bathroom than other Columbia models. Dual pane Milgard windows and solar tubes assist with energy efficiency. WiFi controlled four-camera home security system, thermostat and automatic sprinkler system are transferable to the new occupant. Also included are an electric car charging station and Ring Doorbell system. The backyard offers a nice patio area, grassy lawn, built-in BBQ and a fruit bearing peach tree. Act now! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Columbine Street have any available units?
3541 Columbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3541 Columbine Street have?
Some of 3541 Columbine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Columbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Columbine Street pet-friendly?
No, 3541 Columbine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 3541 Columbine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3541 Columbine Street offers parking.
Does 3541 Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 Columbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Columbine Street have a pool?
No, 3541 Columbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3541 Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 3541 Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 Columbine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3541 Columbine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3541 Columbine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
