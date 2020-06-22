All apartments in Seal Beach
Find more places like 340 Spinnaker Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
340 Spinnaker Way
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:09 PM

340 Spinnaker Way

340 Spinnaker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seal Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Spinnaker Way, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Bridgeport

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
"River beach by the Sea" rare 3 bedroom townhouse in Old Town Seal Beach. Walking distance to beach, charming Main Street and famous pie. Quick access to several major freeways for a easy commute. Rare opportunity to lease River beach's largest three bedroom model with amenities not typically available in Old Town rentals. Move in ready and will be available December 15, 2018. Oversize living room with fireplace, built in entertainment center, recessed lighting, granite counters, eat-in-kitchen, dining room, double french doors leading to patio. Master bedroom includes a spacious walk in closet and en suite bath with double sinks, roman tub and separate stall shower. Direct access to private, double garage via nice patio area. Association amenities include heated salt water pool, spa and clubhouse. Sorry No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Spinnaker Way have any available units?
340 Spinnaker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 340 Spinnaker Way have?
Some of 340 Spinnaker Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Spinnaker Way currently offering any rent specials?
340 Spinnaker Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Spinnaker Way pet-friendly?
No, 340 Spinnaker Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 340 Spinnaker Way offer parking?
Yes, 340 Spinnaker Way does offer parking.
Does 340 Spinnaker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Spinnaker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Spinnaker Way have a pool?
Yes, 340 Spinnaker Way has a pool.
Does 340 Spinnaker Way have accessible units?
No, 340 Spinnaker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Spinnaker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Spinnaker Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Spinnaker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Spinnaker Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St
Seal Beach, CA 90740

Similar Pages

Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 Bedrooms
Seal Beach Apartments with GarageSeal Beach Apartments with Parking
Seal Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles