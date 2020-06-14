/
furnished apartments
43 Furnished Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.
Naples
1 Unit Available
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Eastside
1 Unit Available
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Newland
1 Unit Available
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1310 E Ocean Boulevard
1310 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking at the Sun set every evening and listening to the waves every time you open a door or window. This spacious fully furnished condo right on the beach at the prestigious Ocean Club.
Downtown Huntington Beach
1 Unit Available
1508 Olive Ave
1508 Olive Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Remodeled upstairs unit(2beds,1bath) Furnished, Newly Remodeled. Convenient location with a 4-minute walk to the beach. Very close to Pacific City Shopping, Hospitals.
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1747 Grand Ave. #2
1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1540 sqft
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for
39 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,091
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,937
1600 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
10 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,853
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
7971 Waterfall Circle
7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1664 sqft
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court.
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1855 S Manchester Ave
1855 South Manchester Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Suite Staybridge Suites Anaheim Resort - Property Id: 256729 Fully furnished studio suite. Room has a great kitchen minus the oven. Breakfast included every morning. Complimentary parking, wi-fi and cable.
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,408
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2213 American Ave B
2213 American Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Costa Mesa attached garage - Property Id: 289820 2 bed 1 bath attached garage large yard - (no pets) washer dryer hookups newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom tile and vinyl flooring (construction still in progress) Apply at TurboTenant:
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
