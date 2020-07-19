310 8th Street

Amenities

Amazing Opportunity to live in the coveted Southern California Coastal life style. Create a lifetime of memories in this quaint seaside community known as Seal Beach. Three short blocks to the beach and pier - this community conveniently offers, within walking distance, an Award Winning School District, library, parks, restaurants, shops, Pavilion Grocery Store, CVS, Health Care Clinics, Community Churches and Historical City Hall. BONUS you have a 2-car garage with 2 added spaces for a total of 4 car spaces. Imagine your family visiting to enjoy this priceless neighborhood. This home is accommodating and ready for your own creative touches to suit your family. Bamboo light wood flooring throughout the home, several entertainment areas strategically placed. Upper levels of this home has an accommodating open floor plan to family room & adjoining "Chef's Kitchen" w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances which include a Professional Wolf Stove, Samsung Refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, wine storage area and much more. The Master Suite is unique with its private balcony will enable you to enjoy your morning ocean breezes and/or sunsets in the evening. Other amenities include reverse osmosis water filtration efficient ceiling fans and plenty of storage space areas. Property available to purchase as well.