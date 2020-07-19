All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM

310 8th Street

310 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 8th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Amazing Opportunity to live in the coveted Southern California Coastal life style. Create a lifetime of memories in this quaint seaside community known as Seal Beach. Three short blocks to the beach and pier - this community conveniently offers, within walking distance, an Award Winning School District, library, parks, restaurants, shops, Pavilion Grocery Store, CVS, Health Care Clinics, Community Churches and Historical City Hall. BONUS you have a 2-car garage with 2 added spaces for a total of 4 car spaces. Imagine your family visiting to enjoy this priceless neighborhood. This home is accommodating and ready for your own creative touches to suit your family. Bamboo light wood flooring throughout the home, several entertainment areas strategically placed. Upper levels of this home has an accommodating open floor plan to family room & adjoining "Chef's Kitchen" w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances which include a Professional Wolf Stove, Samsung Refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, wine storage area and much more. The Master Suite is unique with its private balcony will enable you to enjoy your morning ocean breezes and/or sunsets in the evening. Other amenities include reverse osmosis water filtration efficient ceiling fans and plenty of storage space areas. Property available to purchase as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 8th Street have any available units?
310 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 310 8th Street have?
Some of 310 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 310 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 8th Street offers parking.
Does 310 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 8th Street have a pool?
No, 310 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
