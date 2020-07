Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom condo, complete with recessed lighting, granite kitchen counter tops, laminate flooring, and double sinks in the bathroom. This unit is located in Los Alamitos School District, is walking distance to dining and Rossmoor Shops, has easy freeway access, and is minutes from the the beach, golf course, park and tennis center. The complex is gated with lovely waterfalls throughout, onsite laundry and a separate outdoor BBQ and jacuzzi area.