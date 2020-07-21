All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

116 8th Street

116 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 8th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a three unit building. It's steps from the sand, located on 8th Street and close to ocean. Main street is the next street over from 8th. In short, the location is awesome. Unit C is the back unit, upstairs in a 3 unit building and offers plenty of privacy. The property has been completely remodeled with brand new granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, stainless steel dishwasher and range, new paint and updated cabinetry, new floors in the kitchen, brand new carpet in the living room, hallway and bedrooms, brand new windows and blinds, recently painted baseboards, new closet doors and new light fixtures. The bathroom has been updated with brand new tile floor, lights and an updated vanity. The master bedroom has a brand new sliding door to the deck/patio which offers plenty of room for relaxing and enjoying the beach weather. Unit C has garage parking for 2 cars and access to a washer/dryer. The deck is brand new and just finished reconstruction. Walk to the Beach, Pier & Main Street. Available for February Move - In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 8th Street have any available units?
116 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 116 8th Street have?
Some of 116 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 116 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 8th Street offers parking.
Does 116 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 8th Street have a pool?
No, 116 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
