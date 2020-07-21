116 8th Street

Amenities

This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a three unit building. It's steps from the sand, located on 8th Street and close to ocean. Main street is the next street over from 8th. In short, the location is awesome. Unit C is the back unit, upstairs in a 3 unit building and offers plenty of privacy. The property has been completely remodeled with brand new granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, stainless steel dishwasher and range, new paint and updated cabinetry, new floors in the kitchen, brand new carpet in the living room, hallway and bedrooms, brand new windows and blinds, recently painted baseboards, new closet doors and new light fixtures. The bathroom has been updated with brand new tile floor, lights and an updated vanity. The master bedroom has a brand new sliding door to the deck/patio which offers plenty of room for relaxing and enjoying the beach weather. Unit C has garage parking for 2 cars and access to a washer/dryer. The deck is brand new and just finished reconstruction. Walk to the Beach, Pier & Main Street. Available for February Move - In.