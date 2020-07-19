Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill ice maker oven

Located on the quaint and quiet street of Fathom Avenue, this lovingly updated three bedroom and two bathroom home is light bright and move in ready. Offering new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, soft window treatments, updated faucets, fixtures and bathroom lighting this turnkey abode is prime real estate waiting to be loved and occupied once again. Sunset BBQ's in the completely gated private back yard will be this summers hit among friends. Located near McGaugh Elementary School and ideally situated next to Main Street, many restaurants, shops and the Seal Beach Pier. This rental also includes a two car garage and a gardener. Welcome yourself home to 1100 Fathom Avenue in Seal Beach!