Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:45 AM

18241 CLEMSON AVENUE

18241 Clemson Avenue · (408) 355-1519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18241 Clemson Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070
Bucknall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE Available 05/21/20 SARATOGA - Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. - Saratoga
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT @ 408-355-1519. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL.
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 18241 Clemson Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070
Location: Quito, McCoy
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story, 2 car garage with automatic opener
Sq. feet: 1,400 approx.
Details: Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. Corner lot. Tile entry. Newer paint. Hardwood floors. Newer windows, Forced air and central Air-conditioning. Separate living room with fireplace, separate dining room. Kitchen with built-in appliances, Bosh dishwasher, free standing gas stove, and refrigerator included. Nice pantry. Partial updated bathrooms with tile floors. Lawn & patio in backyard. Room for RV/Boat. Gardner included.
Rent: $3,950
Security Deposit: $4,000
Available: 5/05/2020
Term: 1 year lease

(RLNE2456519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE have any available units?
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE have?
Some of 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga.
Does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18241 CLEMSON AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
