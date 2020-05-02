Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

18241 CLEMSON AVENUE Available 05/21/20 SARATOGA - Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio.

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT @ 408-355-1519. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL.

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 18241 Clemson Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Location: Quito, McCoy

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story, 2 car garage with automatic opener

Sq. feet: 1,400 approx.

Details: Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. Corner lot. Tile entry. Newer paint. Hardwood floors. Newer windows, Forced air and central Air-conditioning. Separate living room with fireplace, separate dining room. Kitchen with built-in appliances, Bosh dishwasher, free standing gas stove, and refrigerator included. Nice pantry. Partial updated bathrooms with tile floors. Lawn & patio in backyard. Room for RV/Boat. Gardner included.

Rent: $3,950

Security Deposit: $4,000

Available: 5/05/2020

Term: 1 year lease



