apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
121 Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga Woods
19405 Vineyard Lane
19405 Vineyard Lane, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
948 sqft
Just reduced-2 Bedroom Condo in Saratoga $2900 Available August 1st Great location! Unit is currently occupied please view attached video https://www.youtube.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Saratoga Village
14672 Oak Street
14672 Oak Street, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Charming Downtown Saratoga Home with Historical Designation - Warm and inviting historically designated home within walking distance to Oak St. Elementary School and downtown shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Aspesi-Ravenwood
18670 Harleigh Drive
18670 Harleigh Drive, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1488 sqft
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4rV356xzM3y If you are interested, apply at www.southbayrental.com.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
El Quito
12642 Biarritz Lane
12642 Biarritz Lane, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1655 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level Saratoga Townhome! - Must see to appreciate this well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath end-unit townhome in the quaint desirable Chardonnay of Saratoga Community! Home features laminate flooring,
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rainbow
1408 Miller Ave
1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,195
3332 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16135 Greenwood Lane
16135 Greenwood Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2954 sqft
Mid-Century Home in Perfect Monte Sereno location! Enjoy Peace and solitude on this approx. 1 Acre Lot - Just 1.5 miles from Downtown LG! - Large lot with long driveway and abundant space for parking and activities.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Calabazas Sorth
6814 Westmoor Way
6814 Westmoor Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1783 sqft
This won't last long! This nearly 1,800 square foot single-family home features 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms. Enjoy a spacious living area with adjoining dining room and a gas burning fireplace.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Calabazas North
7150 Rainbow Dr Apt 14
7150 Rainbow Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
968 sqft
Utilities: PG&E tenant resposible Landscaping: Included Parking: Carport and street parking as permitted Laundry: Included Pet Policy: No Three bedroom, 1.5 bath Condo 1.4 Miles from the Harbor.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bucknall
4417 Grimsby DR
4417 Grimsby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1201 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7679 Squirewood Way
7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1673 sqft
CUPERTINO - Outstanding location for this tastefully updated home - Cupertino Type: Single Family House Address: 7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino CA. 95014 Cross Streets: Rainbow and S. Stelling Rd Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage Sq.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Castro
4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10
4734 West Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
900 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookvale-Chantel
6900 Chantel Ct.
6900 Chantel Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
582 sqft
6900 Chantel Ct. Available 07/13/20 Newly Remodeld 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent - $2,600/mo - Great opportunity to rent this newly remodeled 1-Bedroom apartment in West San Jose.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
26 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,302
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,794
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Northlake
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
North Campbell
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,517
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,756
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Ponderosa
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
58 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,507
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
71 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
29 Units Available
Lynhaven
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,689
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1159 sqft
FLEXIBLE TOURING OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLEWelcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
