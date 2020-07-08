All apartments in Santee
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

8835 Tamberly Way #B

8835 Tamberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

8835 Tamberly Way, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
8835 Tamberly Way #B Available 05/30/20 2Br-1.5Ba Two Story Townhouse in Santee, End Unit. - Two Story Townhouse at the Tamberly Complex in Santee. Centrally located within minutes to the 52 Freeway, Santee Trolley Square, shopping and dining.

This townhouse has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Small dining area just off the kitchen.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Property has a stack-able washer and dryer in the unit. Private patio for tenants use. Direct access to the 1-car garage. Complex has a pool and spa.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Water is sub-metered (tenants to reimburse owner, billed every other month) No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb occupants

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1909199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8835 Tamberly Way #B have any available units?
8835 Tamberly Way #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8835 Tamberly Way #B have?
Some of 8835 Tamberly Way #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8835 Tamberly Way #B currently offering any rent specials?
8835 Tamberly Way #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8835 Tamberly Way #B pet-friendly?
No, 8835 Tamberly Way #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8835 Tamberly Way #B offer parking?
Yes, 8835 Tamberly Way #B offers parking.
Does 8835 Tamberly Way #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8835 Tamberly Way #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8835 Tamberly Way #B have a pool?
Yes, 8835 Tamberly Way #B has a pool.
Does 8835 Tamberly Way #B have accessible units?
No, 8835 Tamberly Way #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8835 Tamberly Way #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8835 Tamberly Way #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 8835 Tamberly Way #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8835 Tamberly Way #B has units with air conditioning.

