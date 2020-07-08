Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

8835 Tamberly Way #B Available 05/30/20 2Br-1.5Ba Two Story Townhouse in Santee, End Unit. - Two Story Townhouse at the Tamberly Complex in Santee. Centrally located within minutes to the 52 Freeway, Santee Trolley Square, shopping and dining.



This townhouse has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Small dining area just off the kitchen.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Property has a stack-able washer and dryer in the unit. Private patio for tenants use. Direct access to the 1-car garage. Complex has a pool and spa.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Water is sub-metered (tenants to reimburse owner, billed every other month) No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb occupants



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1909199)