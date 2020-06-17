8436 Fanita Dr.

Amenities

SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings. A must see! Fireplace, central heat and ceiling fans. Washer & Dryer, private drive, beautiful views, pet friendly.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Great view

- 2 car garage

- Washer Included

- Dryer included

- Laundry Area-Garage

- Air conditioning

- Central Heat

- Fireplace

- High Vaulted Ceilings

- Family Room

- Dining Room

- Reverse Osmosis water filter

- Energy efficient windows

- Nice grassy front lawn

- Tons of storage

- Lush Landscaping

- Cul de Sac location

- Tile floor in kitchen and baths

- Elevated patio with great view!

- Gas stove/oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave

- Ceiling fans in all rooms

- Yard

- Attached 2 Car Garage



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1992

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: Not in flood zone as stated by landlord on 3/5/18



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Owner pays gardener

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet. Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/JOUT-E3k07g



