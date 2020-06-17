All apartments in Santee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8436 Fanita Dr.

8436 Fanita Drive · (858) 222-4663 ext. 3
Location

8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8436 Fanita Dr. · Avail. now

$2,788

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings. A must see! Fireplace, central heat and ceiling fans. Washer & Dryer, private drive, beautiful views, pet friendly.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Great view
- 2 car garage
- Washer Included
- Dryer included
- Laundry Area-Garage
- Air conditioning
- Central Heat
- Fireplace
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Family Room
- Dining Room
- Reverse Osmosis water filter
- Energy efficient windows
- Nice grassy front lawn
- Tons of storage
- Lush Landscaping
- Cul de Sac location
- Tile floor in kitchen and baths
- Elevated patio with great view!
- Gas stove/oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave
- Ceiling fans in all rooms
- Yard
- Attached 2 Car Garage

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1992
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: Not in flood zone as stated by landlord on 3/5/18

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Owner pays gardener
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet. Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/JOUT-E3k07g

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law. Section 8 Friendly.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4214762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

