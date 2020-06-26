Amenities

Santee, 8043 Calle Fanita, AC, Garage, Community Pool and Spa. - Welcome home to this well maintained 2 story unit located in the Fletcher Valley Villas of Santee. Conveniently located near shopping and access to the 52 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has beige carpet and black out curtains. Half bathroom downstairs has laminate wood floors and a faux granite vanity. Dining room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has laminate wood floors and ceramic tile counters. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors, dressing table and direct access to the upstairs hall bathroom. Upstairs hall bathroom has beige carpet in the sink vanity area and laminate wood floors in the tub/shower area. Bedroom #2 has beige carpet.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE4925724)