Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

8043 Calle Fanita

8043 Calle Fanita · No Longer Available
Location

8043 Calle Fanita, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Santee, 8043 Calle Fanita, AC, Garage, Community Pool and Spa. - Welcome home to this well maintained 2 story unit located in the Fletcher Valley Villas of Santee. Conveniently located near shopping and access to the 52 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has beige carpet and black out curtains. Half bathroom downstairs has laminate wood floors and a faux granite vanity. Dining room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has laminate wood floors and ceramic tile counters. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors, dressing table and direct access to the upstairs hall bathroom. Upstairs hall bathroom has beige carpet in the sink vanity area and laminate wood floors in the tub/shower area. Bedroom #2 has beige carpet.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4925724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8043 Calle Fanita have any available units?
8043 Calle Fanita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8043 Calle Fanita have?
Some of 8043 Calle Fanita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8043 Calle Fanita currently offering any rent specials?
8043 Calle Fanita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8043 Calle Fanita pet-friendly?
Yes, 8043 Calle Fanita is pet friendly.
Does 8043 Calle Fanita offer parking?
Yes, 8043 Calle Fanita offers parking.
Does 8043 Calle Fanita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8043 Calle Fanita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8043 Calle Fanita have a pool?
Yes, 8043 Calle Fanita has a pool.
Does 8043 Calle Fanita have accessible units?
No, 8043 Calle Fanita does not have accessible units.
Does 8043 Calle Fanita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8043 Calle Fanita has units with dishwashers.
Does 8043 Calle Fanita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8043 Calle Fanita has units with air conditioning.
