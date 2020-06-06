Amenities
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views. Prime Santa Cruz location! - Santa Cruz - Desirable Beach Hill
Type: Gated Villa community of attached single family homes
Address: 212 Villa Mar Vista, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Location: 2nd Street, near Front Street adjacent to the Edgewater Beach Inn
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 car attached garage, guest parking and street parking (permit option)
Sq. feet: 1,450 approx.
Details: Live the lifestyle a stone's throw to the beach yet a short drive to Silicon Valley. Bay, beach, & surfer views from inside, as well as from the 2 balconies. 2 master bedrooms, ground floor 3rd bedroom can be used as a den or office. Home has new carpet, new paint. Inside laundry - washer dryer included. Hardwood floors plus carpet, 3 gas fireplaces, ceiling fans in master bedrooms. Easy access to trendy Pacific Avenue and the wharf's shops and restaurants. Nearby the coastal trail and the boardwalk. Choose to be in the close-by action, or within the privacy of this beautiful gated neighborhood. NO PETS!
HOA RULES APPLY.
Rent: $4,300
Security Deposit: $4,500
Available: NOW
