Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views. Prime Santa Cruz location! - Santa Cruz - Desirable Beach Hill

Type: Gated Villa community of attached single family homes

Address: 212 Villa Mar Vista, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Location: 2nd Street, near Front Street adjacent to the Edgewater Beach Inn

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 car attached garage, guest parking and street parking (permit option)

Sq. feet: 1,450 approx.

Details: Live the lifestyle a stone's throw to the beach yet a short drive to Silicon Valley. Bay, beach, & surfer views from inside, as well as from the 2 balconies. 2 master bedrooms, ground floor 3rd bedroom can be used as a den or office. Home has new carpet, new paint. Inside laundry - washer dryer included. Hardwood floors plus carpet, 3 gas fireplaces, ceiling fans in master bedrooms. Easy access to trendy Pacific Avenue and the wharf's shops and restaurants. Nearby the coastal trail and the boardwalk. Choose to be in the close-by action, or within the privacy of this beautiful gated neighborhood. NO PETS!

HOA RULES APPLY.

Rent: $4,300

Security Deposit: $4,500

Available: NOW



(RLNE1901638)