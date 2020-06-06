All apartments in Santa Cruz
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

212 VILLA MAR VISTA

212 Villa Mar Vis · (408) 355-1519
Location

212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Beach HIll

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 VILLA MAR VISTA · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views. Prime Santa Cruz location! - Santa Cruz - Desirable Beach Hill
Type: Gated Villa community of attached single family homes
Address: 212 Villa Mar Vista, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Location: 2nd Street, near Front Street adjacent to the Edgewater Beach Inn
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 car attached garage, guest parking and street parking (permit option)
Sq. feet: 1,450 approx.
Details: Live the lifestyle a stone's throw to the beach yet a short drive to Silicon Valley. Bay, beach, & surfer views from inside, as well as from the 2 balconies. 2 master bedrooms, ground floor 3rd bedroom can be used as a den or office. Home has new carpet, new paint. Inside laundry - washer dryer included. Hardwood floors plus carpet, 3 gas fireplaces, ceiling fans in master bedrooms. Easy access to trendy Pacific Avenue and the wharf's shops and restaurants. Nearby the coastal trail and the boardwalk. Choose to be in the close-by action, or within the privacy of this beautiful gated neighborhood. NO PETS!
HOA RULES APPLY.
Rent: $4,300
Security Deposit: $4,500
Available: NOW

(RLNE1901638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 VILLA MAR VISTA have any available units?
212 VILLA MAR VISTA has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 VILLA MAR VISTA have?
Some of 212 VILLA MAR VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 VILLA MAR VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
212 VILLA MAR VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 VILLA MAR VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 212 VILLA MAR VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 212 VILLA MAR VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 212 VILLA MAR VISTA offers parking.
Does 212 VILLA MAR VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 VILLA MAR VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 VILLA MAR VISTA have a pool?
No, 212 VILLA MAR VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 212 VILLA MAR VISTA have accessible units?
No, 212 VILLA MAR VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 212 VILLA MAR VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 VILLA MAR VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
