21 Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA with garage

City Guide for Santa Cruz, CA

Situated on the edge of Monterey Bay and known for its beach houses, boardwalk amusement park, laidback vibe and redwoods, Santa Cruz is certainly an appealing draw for beach bums, hippies, and nature lovers looking to settle down. “Surf City”, as it’s known to some, is home to a college campus (UCSC, which is also the city’s largest employer) and has a youthful and very liberal vibe to it. Nope, there’s nothing conservative or buttoned-up about this seaside town. Expect to meet people from ...