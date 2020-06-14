21 Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA with garage
Situated on the edge of Monterey Bay and known for its beach houses, boardwalk amusement park, laidback vibe and redwoods, Santa Cruz is certainly an appealing draw for beach bums, hippies, and nature lovers looking to settle down. “Surf City”, as it’s known to some, is home to a college campus (UCSC, which is also the city’s largest employer) and has a youthful and very liberal vibe to it. Nope, there’s nothing conservative or buttoned-up about this seaside town. Expect to meet people from ...
Of course, there will be times when you need to head on in, rest your head and make yourself at home. Where you do that is entirely up to you, but here are some helpful tips to renting an apartment in él Santa Cruz. See more
Santa Cruz apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.