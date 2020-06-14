Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa cruz
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 PM

12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Westside
15 Units Available
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
8 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,347
692 sqft
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Westside
22 Units Available
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
804 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
73 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,966
722 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
421 Washington
421 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
Convenient Personal Entry - Beautiful 1 Bedroom /1 Bath - Very Cozy and comfortable partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath home with easy access to downtown and everything Santa Cruz. One car garage, private back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
114 Maple Street
114 Maple Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
650 sqft
Coming available is an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a gated complex near downtown Santa Cruz. This home is located within walking distance to shopping, dining, Downtown Santa Cruz, beaches, Boardwalk, Wharf and public transportation.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Cruz

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
169 Marie Way
169 Marie Way, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
425 sqft
REDUCED - Remodeled ADU with Separate Entrance in LIve Oak - Fully Furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with all utilities included. This unit has a well-maintained and shared backyard and is centrally located in Santa Cruz.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Cruz

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
120 Green Valley Rd Lower
120 Green Valley Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
661 sqft
Unit Lower Available 06/01/20 Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Property Id: 89097 Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Cruz

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
152 Hillview Way
152 Hillview Way, La Selva Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
800 sqft
Surfers Delight - This Spot is spectacular. A 1 bedroom with a fireplace. Cabin kitchen. Washer dryer in unit. View of La Salva Beach and beyond. Great surfing so brings your surfboard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
136 Alta Drive
136 Alta Drive, La Selva Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
450 sqft
136 Alta Drive, Unit B Watsonville, CA 95076 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Duplex located in LaSelva Beach. Such a great neighborhood and a sweet unit in a quiet area.

June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report. Santa Cruz rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Cruz rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report. Santa Cruz rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Cruz rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Santa Cruz rents declined slightly over the past month

Santa Cruz rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Cruz stand at $1,843 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Santa Cruz's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Cruz, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Cruz

    As rents have increased marginally in Santa Cruz, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Cruz is less affordable for renters.

    • Santa Cruz's median two-bedroom rent of $2,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Santa Cruz.
    • While Santa Cruz's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Cruz than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Santa Cruz is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Cruz 1 BedroomsSanta Cruz 2 BedroomsSanta Cruz 3 BedroomsSanta Cruz Apartments with Balcony
    Santa Cruz Apartments with GarageSanta Cruz Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Cruz Apartments with Parking
    Santa Cruz Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Cruz Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Cruz Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
    Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAPacifica, CACastro Valley, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
    Los Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Westside
    Downtown Santa Cruz

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-San Francisco