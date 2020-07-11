25 Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
68 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,365
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,569
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.

1 of 21

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westside
106 Crespi Ct
106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1500 sqft
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser): https://youtu.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Westside
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
227 Blackburn Street B
227 Blackburn St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
227 Blackburn Street - Unit B Available 08/01/20 Downtown Santa Cruz - Great 4 BR / 2 BA Duplex - Minutes to UCSC - Nice, well maintained, 4 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Duplex, downtown Santa Cruz, beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
169 Marie Way
169 Marie Way, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
425 sqft
REDUCED - Remodeled Cottage with Separate Entrance in LIve Oak - Fully Furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with all utilities included. This unit has a well-maintained and shared backyard and is centrally located in Santa Cruz.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
149 Harbor Oaks Cir
149 Harbor Oaks Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1056 sqft
Picturesque and Charming! This beautiful family friendly home exudes curb appeal. Recently renovated, open living space with fantastic floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3282 Winkle Ave.
3282 Winkle Ave, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
611 sqft
Brand New 1 bed apartment with Separate Entrance - Don't miss out on this brand new 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1239 sqft
$3200 - 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Soquel with Updated Appliances! - Lovely townhouse available for rent! This well-maintained and fully equipped unit nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Soquel.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1925 46th Ave. #93
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
856 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo In The Villas Of Capitola! - Great single level condo in the Villas of Capitola. Quiet complex offers a community swimming pool, spa and coin-op laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
77 Terrace View Dr. B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2910 Leotar Circle
2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
152 Hillview Way
152 Hillview Way, La Selva Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
800 sqft
Surfers Delight - This Spot is spectacular. A 1 bedroom with a fireplace. Cabin kitchen. Washer dryer in unit. View of La Salva Beach and beyond. Great surfing so brings your surfboard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10265 Soquel Dr
10265 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1370 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Aptos

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
435 Hubbard Gulch Rd
435 Hubbard Gulch Road, Ben Lomond, CA
Studio
$1,700
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private cottage with stunning forest views - Property Id: 216277 Stunning views of the redwood forest from big windows in this peaceful private cottage in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Lots of natural light and high ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report. Santa Cruz rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Cruz rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Santa Cruz rents declined slightly over the past month

Santa Cruz rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Cruz stand at $1,838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,443 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Santa Cruz's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Cruz, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Cruz

    As rents have increased marginally in Santa Cruz, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Cruz is less affordable for renters.

    • Santa Cruz's median two-bedroom rent of $2,443 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Santa Cruz's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Cruz than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Santa Cruz is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

