/
/
/
westside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
43 Apartments for rent in Westside, Santa Cruz, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,935
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
119 Donna Ct
119 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Close to UC - Large home with garage & driveway parking, laundry (non-coin-op), nice back yard and side yard (great views of the canyon, no neighbors directly behind the home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
106 Crespi Ct
106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1500 sqft
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser): https://youtu.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Moore St
102 Moore Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
West Side Executive Home - Spacious Upscale remodeled home on Westside. Great for executives and professionals that want a touch of views without the traffic.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Escalona Dr.
312 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
312 Escalona Dr. Available 07/27/20 Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo ! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
227 Blackburn Street B
227 Blackburn St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
227 Blackburn Street - Unit B Available 08/01/20 Downtown Santa Cruz - Great 4 BR / 2 BA Duplex - Minutes to UCSC - Nice, well maintained, 4 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Duplex, downtown Santa Cruz, beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Westside
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
67 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,569
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city. New heater. New dual pane windows.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
202 Plymouth St
202 Plymouth Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
903 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, BRAND NEW, two bedroom townhouses in the heart of Santa Cruz. Homes feature a fantastic, spacious floor plans with modern contrasting paint colors, gourmet kitchens, wood vinyl flooring, and master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Westside
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Southwood Dr.
112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
Mountain Retreat Close to Everything - 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Home Available Now - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Alameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASanta Cruz, CACapitola, CARio del Mar, CALa Selva Beach, CALos Gatos, CASaratoga, CA