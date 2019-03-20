All apartments in Santa Cruz
135 May AVE B

135 May Ave · (831) 515-8421
Location

135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Eastside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home - Walking trails behind home for easy access downtown Location Overview: - In the heart of downtown Santa Cruz - 10min walk to all the restaurants, shops, and venues downtown - 10 min bike ride to the beach, boardwalk, wharf, and westcliff drive - 10 min walk to midtown Santa Cruz- Whole Foods, The Buttery, Lillians, and Charlie Hong Kong.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 May AVE B have any available units?
135 May AVE B has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 May AVE B have?
Some of 135 May AVE B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 May AVE B currently offering any rent specials?
135 May AVE B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 May AVE B pet-friendly?
No, 135 May AVE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 135 May AVE B offer parking?
Yes, 135 May AVE B does offer parking.
Does 135 May AVE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 May AVE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 May AVE B have a pool?
No, 135 May AVE B does not have a pool.
Does 135 May AVE B have accessible units?
No, 135 May AVE B does not have accessible units.
Does 135 May AVE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 May AVE B has units with dishwashers.
