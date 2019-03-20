135 May AVE B

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home - Walking trails behind home for easy access downtown Location Overview: - In the heart of downtown Santa Cruz - 10min walk to all the restaurants, shops, and venues downtown - 10 min bike ride to the beach, boardwalk, wharf, and westcliff drive - 10 min walk to midtown Santa Cruz- Whole Foods, The Buttery, Lillians, and Charlie Hong Kong.