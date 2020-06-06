3282 Winkle Ave.

Amenities

Brand New 1 bed apartment with Separate Entrance - Don't miss out on this brand new 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets. Stainless steel appliances include gas stove/oven combo, microwave, dishwasher and full size fridge/freezer. Lots of natural light, plenty of closet space, full bath with tub/shower combo. Washer/Dryer in unit. Perfect location close to shopping, schools, banking, hospitals, and easy access to Hwy.



Utilities: All utilities included

Term: 1 yr lease

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

Parking: 1 off street parking spot

Pets: No Pets



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management CalBRE#00420520



