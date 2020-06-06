All apartments in Santa Cruz County
Find more places like 3282 Winkle Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Cruz County, CA
/
3282 Winkle Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3282 Winkle Ave.

3282 Winkle Ave · (831) 477-7934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3282 Winkle Ave, Santa Cruz County, CA 95065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3282 Winkle Ave. · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand New 1 bed apartment with Separate Entrance - Don't miss out on this brand new 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets. Stainless steel appliances include gas stove/oven combo, microwave, dishwasher and full size fridge/freezer. Lots of natural light, plenty of closet space, full bath with tub/shower combo. Washer/Dryer in unit. Perfect location close to shopping, schools, banking, hospitals, and easy access to Hwy.

Utilities: All utilities included
Term: 1 yr lease
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
Parking: 1 off street parking spot
Pets: No Pets

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management CalBRE#00420520

Visit www.montereycoast.com for additional details, qualification criteria, pet screening and to complete an online application.

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/ax-vZhPLJo4

(RLNE5906204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 Winkle Ave. have any available units?
3282 Winkle Ave. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3282 Winkle Ave. have?
Some of 3282 Winkle Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 Winkle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3282 Winkle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 Winkle Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3282 Winkle Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3282 Winkle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3282 Winkle Ave. offers parking.
Does 3282 Winkle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3282 Winkle Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 Winkle Ave. have a pool?
No, 3282 Winkle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3282 Winkle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3282 Winkle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 Winkle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3282 Winkle Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3282 Winkle Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3282 Winkle Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3282 Winkle Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Point
101 Felix St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd
Capitola, CA 95062
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARio del Mar, CASaratoga, CACupertino, CA
Santa Cruz, CASoquel, CALos Gatos, CAPalo Alto, CALos Altos, CAMilpitas, CASalinas, CAMarina, CAHollister, CAMenlo Park, CAEast Palo Alto, CASan Carlos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity