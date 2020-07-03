Welcome to Valencia. This wonderful Santa Fe 1bed/1 bath Downstairs Condo is the Perfect Choice. It Features a Private Patio and Private Garage. Modern kitchen and master bath plus walk-in closet and in home laundry. Additional 1 out door parking space assigned with plenty of visitor parking. Very nice apt community with complete access to pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23807 Del Monte Drive have any available units?
23807 Del Monte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.