All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like 23807 Del Monte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
23807 Del Monte Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

23807 Del Monte Drive

23807 Del Monte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23807 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Welcome to Valencia. This wonderful Santa Fe 1bed/1 bath Downstairs Condo is the Perfect Choice.
It Features a Private Patio and Private Garage. Modern kitchen and master bath plus walk-in closet and in home laundry.
Additional 1 out door parking space assigned with plenty of visitor parking.
Very nice apt community with complete access to pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23807 Del Monte Drive have any available units?
23807 Del Monte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 23807 Del Monte Drive have?
Some of 23807 Del Monte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23807 Del Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23807 Del Monte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23807 Del Monte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23807 Del Monte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 23807 Del Monte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23807 Del Monte Drive offers parking.
Does 23807 Del Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23807 Del Monte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23807 Del Monte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23807 Del Monte Drive has a pool.
Does 23807 Del Monte Drive have accessible units?
No, 23807 Del Monte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23807 Del Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23807 Del Monte Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolSanta Clarita Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College