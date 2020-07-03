23807 Del Monte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Welcome to Valencia. This wonderful Santa Fe 1bed/1 bath Downstairs Condo is the Perfect Choice.

It Features a Private Patio and Private Garage. Modern kitchen and master bath plus walk-in closet and in home laundry.

Additional 1 out door parking space assigned with plenty of visitor parking.

Very nice apt community with complete access to pools.