All apartments in Santa Clara County
Find more places like 322 Wescoat Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara County, CA
/
322 Wescoat Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:05 AM

322 Wescoat Ct

322 Wescoat Court · (760) 780-8610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

322 Wescoat Court, Santa Clara County, CA 94043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4524 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,524

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 1 Month FREE! Pet Friendly + Utilities Included - Property Id: 130013

Property Details:
3 BEDROOMS | 2.5 BATHROOMS

FREE kitchen upgrade OR 1 month FREE rent with 12-month lease. Utilities included. No application fee or security deposit for active duty military. *Rent includes a designated Utility Credit. Ask your Leasing Specialist for full details.

Community amenities:
Brand new fitness center, playground, tennis court, dog park, and newly remodeled community center. Community events offered free of charge throughout the year.

***Cats, Small Dogs, Large Dogs Allowed***

Property Type: Townhouse

Lease Terms:

$4524.00/Month
$500.00 Deposit
Lease Length: One Year
Available:08/01/2019

Unit Amenities:

Dishwasher
Freezer
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Range Oven
Refrigerator
Building Amenities:

Accessibility Features
Cable Ready
Fenced Yard
Fitness Center
Garage
Lawn
Near Parks
Washer Dryer Hookups
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/322-wescoat-ct-mountain-view-ca/130013
Property Id 130013

(RLNE5961031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Wescoat Ct have any available units?
322 Wescoat Ct has a unit available for $4,524 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Wescoat Ct have?
Some of 322 Wescoat Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Wescoat Ct currently offering any rent specials?
322 Wescoat Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Wescoat Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Wescoat Ct is pet friendly.
Does 322 Wescoat Ct offer parking?
Yes, 322 Wescoat Ct offers parking.
Does 322 Wescoat Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Wescoat Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Wescoat Ct have a pool?
No, 322 Wescoat Ct does not have a pool.
Does 322 Wescoat Ct have accessible units?
No, 322 Wescoat Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Wescoat Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Wescoat Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Wescoat Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Wescoat Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 322 Wescoat Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr
Campbell, CA 95008
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARio del Mar, CASanta Cruz, CACupertino, CA
Los Altos, CASaratoga, CAMilpitas, CAMenlo Park, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CASoquel, CALos Gatos, CAPalo Alto, CAHollister, CAPatterson, CASan Carlos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity