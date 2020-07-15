19730 Graystone Ln

Amenities

Almaden/Graystone Ln Hillside 4/3-2 Story Home w/ Pool and Beautiful Views of Almaden Hills - Situated on a hillside of Graystone Lane in Almaden, this home has over 3700 sq. ft. of living space with beautiful views of the Almaden Hills! Slightly dated but very functional floor plan. This house is all ELECTRIC.



Amenities include: New flooring, paint, window treatments and remodeled bathrooms.

Baseboard heating and 2 wall air units 1 in kitchen other in master suite.



Main floor:



Spacious living room with big windows that offer amazing views, new vertical blinds, vaulted ceiling new vinyl plank flooring, wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights/days.



Kitchen slightly dated but fully functional with new electric cook top and vent, refrigerator

& dishwasher also included. Vinyl plank flooring through out. Nice little breakfast bar and additional eating space or family room space that also offers amazing views!



Both living room and kitchen have sliding glass doors that lead to balcony area's where you may sit and enjoy the weather and views.



Separate formal dining room off of kitchen.



Master suite and (1) bedroom on main floor. Master suite has big closets with mirrored doors,separate office area, sitting area with amazing views of the hillsides!



Master bathroom has new vanity with 2 sinks, shower stall, toilet, flooring, and original over sized tub.



(2) other bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new shower stalls, vanities, toilets,lighting and flooring.



Downstairs includes:



2 over sized bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room and big family/bonus room with original wet bar! Lots of windows with views of the back yard, pool area, and hillsides.



Laundry room has full size hook ups (electric only), wash basin, cabinets and access to back yard or house when using the pool.



Pool was recently renovated with weekly pool service provided.



Big driveway and 2 car garage with shed in back that can be used for personal storage (Owner not responsible for tenants personal belongings).



Small "non"aggressive animals welcome with additional deposit.

PLEASE NOTE: this is in the "country" on a "hillside" so if you have pets caution/safety is advised if you are interested in this home.



Tenants pay: PG&E, Water & Garbage (depending on garbage collector)

Owners pay: Gardener & Pool service



Rent $6,000

Sec. Dep. $6,400



***PRIOR TO CALLING FOR A VIEWING, PLEASE READ OUR REQUIREMENTS

FOR QUALIFYING BELOW***



ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MEET PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO contacting our office to arrange an appointment to view this unit.



Property will be shown during daylight hours M-F 10:00 am - 4:30 p.m.



1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.



2) Combined household gross income must be 3 times the amount of rent responsible for



3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.



Matsuich & Raich Property Management 408-371-0705



