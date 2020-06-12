Apartment List
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3732 Coral St.
3732 Coral Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
2424 Murrell Rd.
2424 Murrell Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1032 sqft
Great Mesa Location Available Mid-June - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in desirable Mesa location! Front yard is enclosed with a white picket fence with great curb appeal.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1347 Sage Hill
1347 Sage Hill Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/2bth Mesa Home - Recently renovated Mesa home located on a quiet street. This 3bd/2bth house has hardwood floors, a nice open floor plan and renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road
870 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1541 sqft
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road Available 08/01/20 Unparalleled charm & warmth...Santa Barbara's Riviera living at its best! - Unparalleled charm & warmth define this delightful three bedroom two bath Riviera home with glistening ocean & harbor views.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
301 Salida del Sol
301 Salida Del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1590 sqft
301 Salida del Sol Available 06/16/20 Elegant French Country on the Mesa - This beautifully remodeled Mesa home enjoys bright and spacious living areas which open out onto an expansive patio and back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
1226 Portesuello Ave
1226 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1815 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE JULY - OCTOBER 2020! - Looking for a Summer getaway? We've got you covered! Welcome to our ''Summer Escape'', a super cool and relaxing retreat in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Beautiful Santa Barbara! With a simple

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coast Village
1 Unit Available
1220 Coast Village Rd
1220 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Luxury top floor fully furnished corner unit boasting 3bed/2bath with balcony with peaks of the ocean. Walk everywhere Montecito has to offer with this centrally located and quality furnished condominium.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
616 Calle Del Oro
616 Calle Del Oro, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1872 sqft
Views!! Views!! Views!! Location!! Location!! Location!! A stunning Alta Mesa home remodeled into a light, bright & open floor plan with ocean, sunset & mountain views.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cielito
1 Unit Available
657 Circle Drive
657 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
Tastefully updated 4 bdr ranch style home on 1.3 acres nestled on a hilltop overlooking Sycamore Canyon in Montecito/Santa Barbara. The oversized lot with an extra long driveway provides privacy and a secluded feel to the property.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
51 Loma Media Rd
51 Loma Media Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2322 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Rental. BEGINNING MARCH 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
2503 Medcliff Rd
2503 Medcliff Rd, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Oceanfront property! Extremely private and secluded, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, with ocean and island views. Original 1950's beach bungalow. Walk to Mesa Lane steps. A rare find. Fully furnished. Utilities included.Strict No Pet Policy.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
435 Fellowship Rd
435 Fellowship Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2339 sqft
The ''Queen of the Mesa'' is available furnished and fully equipped kitchen etc from July - August 2020. This property has amazing views of the ocean and islands from almost all rooms. 360 view from art studio, also included.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
835 W Mission St
835 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Super clean Tudor with Old World charm and modern high-end amenities. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath Upper West side home with outdoor patio and lush surroundings. Looking for 2-6 month lease.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
217 La Marina Dr
217 La Marina, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
Special rates$6,400/2months,$6K/3-6months, $5,800/6-12months+Utilities. All other months $6,800 & $7,800 Jun,July,Aug if only renting for one month.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
999 Winther Way
999 Winther Way, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1581 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house with beautiful patio area PET FRIENDLY Hope School District - Available now! 999 Winther Way $3800 rent + $4000 security deposit PET FRIENDLY! AIR CONDITIONING! The spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located just off of

