Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property. Gated entry leads up the approximately 300 foot long private drive ending at the vast motor court with the Dramatic Architecture as a backdrop. Gracious Floor plan allows for entertaining small or large groups. Open Kitchen and Family Room. Formal Dining Room flows to the double height Living Room with its walls of glass framing the views. All main rooms face the breathtaking Ocean view. Architecturally significant sweeping staircase leads to either the private Master wing or the lower level bedrooms