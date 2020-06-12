/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower West
1 Unit Available
521 West Montecito Street #14
521 West Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
897 sqft
521 West Montecito Street #14 Available 06/15/20 *Spacious Pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit with In-Unit Laundry* - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
850 sqft
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095 Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
601 E Victoria St
601 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1026 sqft
Beautifully Restored Craftsman in the Lower Riviera! (Shorter term) - This property is available now through September. Only marketing through our website and MLS. Minimum 30 days stay and prefer at least 2 - 3 months.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
1716 Castillo St.
1716 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1250 sqft
Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include: Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
1763 Prospect Ave
1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1701 Anacapa St #16
1701 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1054 sqft
Renovated Downtown 2BD/2BA condo - PET FRIENDLY - Available now! Be the first to claim this tastefully remodeled 2BD/2BA condo in a hard-to-beat downtown location, just two blocks away from Alice Keck Park! Has been upgraded with new laminate
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3736 San Remo Dr.
3736 San Remo Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
941 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/1Bath Duplex with washer/dryer hook ups & shared car garage - Available 6/10 3736 San Remo Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 $2,850.00 rent + $3,500.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
10 Oak Street A
10 Oak St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
2630 State Street Unit 6
2630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1310 sqft
Spanish charmer in Upper East.... Santa Barbara! - Spanish charmer in Upper east on State Street. Upper level unit! Fireplace and cathedral ceilings in Living Room and balcony off dining area. Easy to show. No pets, no smokers.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2727 Miradero Drive #107
2727 Miradero Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
2727 Miradero Drive #107 Available 06/15/20 Quiet 2 Bedroom San Roque Condo - Available Now - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Patio with Serene Views Secure Lock-Out Building w/ Parking Garage Laundry Facilities in Basement Condo is on the 1st
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Laguna
1 Unit Available
1311 N Salsipuedes St
1311 North Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
927 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lower East
1 Unit Available
225 E Cota
225 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2002 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE: Now through January 17th AND March - December 2020. The Blue Door Retreat is a three story, 2 bed/ 2 bath home located conveniently near downtown Santa Barbara.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North State
1 Unit Available
3749 Greggory Way
3749 Greggory Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
((Available April 1 - Oct 31, 2020))Step through the entry of this well-designed and inviting 3 bedroom/two bath townhome into an impressive living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and high windows, solar tube lighting, and a raised hearth
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
West Beach
1 Unit Available
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1207 sqft
One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
30 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Encina
1 Unit Available
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6731 Trigo - 2-B
6731 Trigo Road, Isla Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6731 Trigo - 2-B in Isla Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
873 Cieneguitas Road
873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit. The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout.
