Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Barbara renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Laguna
1 Unit Available
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
1763 Prospect Ave
1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
10 Oak Street A
10 Oak St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1347 Sage Hill
1347 Sage Hill Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/2bth Mesa Home - Recently renovated Mesa home located on a quiet street. This 3bd/2bth house has hardwood floors, a nice open floor plan and renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road
870 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1541 sqft
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road Available 08/01/20 Unparalleled charm & warmth...Santa Barbara's Riviera living at its best! - Unparalleled charm & warmth define this delightful three bedroom two bath Riviera home with glistening ocean & harbor views.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
301 Salida del Sol
301 Salida Del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1590 sqft
301 Salida del Sol Available 06/16/20 Elegant French Country on the Mesa - This beautifully remodeled Mesa home enjoys bright and spacious living areas which open out onto an expansive patio and back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North State
1 Unit Available
3749 Greggory Way
3749 Greggory Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
((Available April 1 - Oct 31, 2020))Step through the entry of this well-designed and inviting 3 bedroom/two bath townhome into an impressive living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and high windows, solar tube lighting, and a raised hearth

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
601 E Victoria St
601 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1026 sqft
Beautifully Restored Craftsman in the Lower Riviera! (Shorter term) - This property is available now through September. Only marketing through our website and MLS. Minimum 30 days stay and prefer at least 2 - 3 months.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
West Beach
1 Unit Available
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1525 Lingate Ln
1525 Lingate Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
((($7,500Monthly Off Peak & $9,500.00Monthly Peak June - August))) This is a wonderful three bedroom and three bath newly furnished cottage with an attached one bedroom and one bath guest unit in the private Hedgerow Lane area of Montecito.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
830 Chelham Way
830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
275 Las Palmas Dr
275 Las Palmas Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
650 sqft
Charming one bedroom, one bathroom casita offering a spacious and private feel. This unit has been gorgeously updated with new wood floors, barn-style closet doors (photos coming soon), wood shutters, wainscoting, and fresh bright paint.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Barbara
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5854 Hidden Lane
5854 Hidden Lane, Goleta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2592 sqft
Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
1800 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
286 Winchester Canyon Road
286 Winchester Canyon Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Private Studio for rent in Goleta near Haskell's Beach, one large room with bathroom and kitchenette, with 2 large closets built out for clothes, shoe shelves and storage with mirrored doors, bathroom with glass shower, private patio area with
Results within 10 miles of Santa Barbara

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
635 Sand Point Rd
635 Sand Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
15,000 June-August rest of the time $11,500 This classic traditional ocean side residence is where elegance embraces the relaxed beach front lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Elm Street #9
220 Elm Ave, Carpinteria, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
579 sqft
Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach. Small complex of 19 units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Santa Barbara, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Barbara renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

