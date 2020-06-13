Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa barbara
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA

Finding an apartment in Santa Barbara that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1701 Anacapa St #16
1701 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1054 sqft
Renovated Downtown 2BD/2BA condo - PET FRIENDLY - Available now! Be the first to claim this tastefully remodeled 2BD/2BA condo in a hard-to-beat downtown location, just two blocks away from Alice Keck Park! Has been upgraded with new laminate

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
1763 Prospect Ave
1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1347 Sage Hill
1347 Sage Hill Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/2bth Mesa Home - Recently renovated Mesa home located on a quiet street. This 3bd/2bth house has hardwood floors, a nice open floor plan and renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3736 San Remo Dr.
3736 San Remo Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
941 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/1Bath Duplex with washer/dryer hook ups & shared car garage - Available 6/10 3736 San Remo Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 $2,850.00 rent + $3,500.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
238 El Monte Drive
238 El Monte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
* Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Upgraded Mesa Unit * - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htcGNDCaGeE *** This fantastic unit is completely brand new.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower West
1 Unit Available
521 West Montecito Street #14
521 West Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
897 sqft
521 West Montecito Street #14 Available 06/15/20 *Spacious Pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit with In-Unit Laundry* - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
850 sqft
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095 Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
2611 Orella
2611 Orella Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
One cat considered! Sunny downstairs one bedroom with-in walking distance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Oak Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
32 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Encina
1 Unit Available
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
999 Winther Way
999 Winther Way, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1581 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house with beautiful patio area PET FRIENDLY Hope School District - Available now! 999 Winther Way $3800 rent + $4000 security deposit PET FRIENDLY! AIR CONDITIONING! The spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located just off of

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
525 Las Palmas Drive (Casita)
525 Las Palmas Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
525 Las Palmas Drive (Casita) Available 07/01/20 Dream Casita in Hope Ranch! - This gorgeous casitas is detached from the main house and has all of the charm and enjoyment you want! One bedroom and one bathroom, flows nicely through out the single

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Alston Rd
1020 Alston Road, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3437 sqft
Beautifully landscaped & gated 4 bedroom 4 bath single level home. Open kitchen with some ocean views from family room.Formal living room leads to back yard.Laundry room off the kitchen.Pets ok with land lord approval.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
873 Cieneguitas Road
873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit. The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Barbara
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
13 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Santa Barbara, CA

Finding an apartment in Santa Barbara that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with Balcony
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with GymSanta Barbara Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Barbara Apartments with ParkingSanta Barbara Apartments with Pool
Santa Barbara Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Barbara Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Barbara Furnished ApartmentsSanta Barbara Luxury PlacesSanta Barbara Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College