687 Circle

Quiet Montecito - Mountain ViewsOutdoor living on a spacious deck that boasts tree-house views of canyon and Los Padres Mountains complete with Jacuzzi, gas fire pit and dining area. A retreat-like setting. Indoors, enjoy our craftsman-style home with open living and dining areas. Located in a quiet family neighborhood. Light traffic with a park nearby.Three bedrooms includes a Master Bedroom with an attached bath. Second bedroom with a queen-sized bed and the third bedroom with a double bed.Rental includes shared laundry, internet, all other utilities and once-a-week cleaning. There is no A/C but fans in each room are provided.Owners live on-site in attached ADU.Walk to Westmont College, just over one mile to Butterfly Beach and the Biltmore. Seven minutes to downtown.