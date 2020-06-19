All apartments in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA
687 Circle
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

687 Circle

687 Circle Drive · (805) 253-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

687 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Cielito

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
internet access
Quiet Montecito - Mountain ViewsOutdoor living on a spacious deck that boasts tree-house views of canyon and Los Padres Mountains complete with Jacuzzi, gas fire pit and dining area. A retreat-like setting. Indoors, enjoy our craftsman-style home with open living and dining areas. Located in a quiet family neighborhood. Light traffic with a park nearby.Three bedrooms includes a Master Bedroom with an attached bath. Second bedroom with a queen-sized bed and the third bedroom with a double bed.Rental includes shared laundry, internet, all other utilities and once-a-week cleaning. There is no A/C but fans in each room are provided.Owners live on-site in attached ADU.Walk to Westmont College, just over one mile to Butterfly Beach and the Biltmore. Seven minutes to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Circle have any available units?
687 Circle has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 687 Circle have?
Some of 687 Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 Circle currently offering any rent specials?
687 Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Circle pet-friendly?
No, 687 Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 687 Circle offer parking?
No, 687 Circle does not offer parking.
Does 687 Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Circle have a pool?
No, 687 Circle does not have a pool.
Does 687 Circle have accessible units?
No, 687 Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 687 Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
