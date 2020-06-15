All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 508 E. Micheltorena St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
508 E. Micheltorena St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

508 E. Micheltorena St

508 East Micheltorena Street · (805) 895-1343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 508 E. Micheltorena St · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara. Exuding lots of charm and situated on a very large parcel this home boasts Old World ambiance with practicality. Classic and lovely living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and built-in cabinetry; formal dining room complete with period style china hutch; ample sized Kitchen with vintage 4 burner gas stove and French doors leading out onto sandstone patio. Two small but light and bright Bedrooms plus Office and 1 full bath on the main floor. Large Upstairs Master bedroom with ocean view, large bathroom, laundry, and storage. Additional amenities includes two car garage with upstairs, newly finished studio with separate entrance. Studio could be used as office space or a small living space. Includes Kitchen equipped with gas stove/oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups, and one lovely appointed bathroom. Spacious backyard with a large patio make this the perfect area for spending a relaxing afternoon in the back yard or entertaining with family and friends. This charming and rarely available East Side Craftsman is ideally located near schools, parks, and the Downtown area with all of its amenities. Owner will consider one small dog, sorry no cats, with extra deposit. Owner will pay gardener. No Co-Signers, N/S, Good credit required. Available December 15th.

(RLNE5354847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E. Micheltorena St have any available units?
508 E. Micheltorena St has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 E. Micheltorena St have?
Some of 508 E. Micheltorena St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E. Micheltorena St currently offering any rent specials?
508 E. Micheltorena St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E. Micheltorena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 E. Micheltorena St is pet friendly.
Does 508 E. Micheltorena St offer parking?
Yes, 508 E. Micheltorena St does offer parking.
Does 508 E. Micheltorena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 E. Micheltorena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E. Micheltorena St have a pool?
No, 508 E. Micheltorena St does not have a pool.
Does 508 E. Micheltorena St have accessible units?
No, 508 E. Micheltorena St does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E. Micheltorena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 E. Micheltorena St has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 E. Micheltorena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 E. Micheltorena St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 508 E. Micheltorena St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with Gym
Santa Barbara Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity