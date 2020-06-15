508 E. Micheltorena St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara. Exuding lots of charm and situated on a very large parcel this home boasts Old World ambiance with practicality. Classic and lovely living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and built-in cabinetry; formal dining room complete with period style china hutch; ample sized Kitchen with vintage 4 burner gas stove and French doors leading out onto sandstone patio. Two small but light and bright Bedrooms plus Office and 1 full bath on the main floor. Large Upstairs Master bedroom with ocean view, large bathroom, laundry, and storage. Additional amenities includes two car garage with upstairs, newly finished studio with separate entrance. Studio could be used as office space or a small living space. Includes Kitchen equipped with gas stove/oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups, and one lovely appointed bathroom. Spacious backyard with a large patio make this the perfect area for spending a relaxing afternoon in the back yard or entertaining with family and friends. This charming and rarely available East Side Craftsman is ideally located near schools, parks, and the Downtown area with all of its amenities. Owner will consider one small dog, sorry no cats, with extra deposit. Owner will pay gardener. No Co-Signers, N/S, Good credit required. Available December 15th.



(RLNE5354847)