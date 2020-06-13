303 Mesa Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

AVAILABLE JULY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash. Enjoy making meals in thenewly remodeled gourmet kitchen. Relax in the large living room area with piano, comfy couches, reading nook and Smart TV with cable channels and dvd player. Gorgeous artworkand art collections throughout. Home sleeps 2-4 total. Master bedroom with queen size bed and office plus full bathrm in main house. Separate bedroom with dbl sz high end sleeper sofa and bathroom (not inside the main house/separate unit). Gorgeous gardens, fully fenced yard with sitting area and deck, bbq and dining set. Well behaved dogs welcome. Ideal couples home.