All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 303 Mesa Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
303 Mesa Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

303 Mesa Ln

303 Mesa Lane · (805) 456-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
West Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE JULY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash. Enjoy making meals in thenewly remodeled gourmet kitchen. Relax in the large living room area with piano, comfy couches, reading nook and Smart TV with cable channels and dvd player. Gorgeous artworkand art collections throughout. Home sleeps 2-4 total. Master bedroom with queen size bed and office plus full bathrm in main house. Separate bedroom with dbl sz high end sleeper sofa and bathroom (not inside the main house/separate unit). Gorgeous gardens, fully fenced yard with sitting area and deck, bbq and dining set. Well behaved dogs welcome. Ideal couples home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Mesa Ln have any available units?
303 Mesa Ln has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Mesa Ln have?
Some of 303 Mesa Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Mesa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
303 Mesa Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Mesa Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Mesa Ln is pet friendly.
Does 303 Mesa Ln offer parking?
No, 303 Mesa Ln does not offer parking.
Does 303 Mesa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Mesa Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Mesa Ln have a pool?
No, 303 Mesa Ln does not have a pool.
Does 303 Mesa Ln have accessible units?
No, 303 Mesa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Mesa Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Mesa Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Mesa Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Mesa Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 303 Mesa Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with Gym
Santa Barbara Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity