Santa Barbara, CA
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive

1632 La Coronilla Drive · (805) 586-2583
Location

1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Alta Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1632 La Coronilla Drive · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard!

Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car garage.

The interior of the home features updated bathrooms (completely new), wood-burning fireplace, and a spacious open kitchen. There is plenty of storage either in the house or the garage.

The backyard is private and spacious with a large patio, lush grass, and mature landscaping. The backyard It is perfect for hosting events or just relaxing in the afternoons. At various locations of the home, you have fantastic mountain views.

The owners cover landscaping services.

To view the video tour please visit or www.bluehorizonmanagement.com

This home will not last long. Call (805) 586-BLUE or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the home.

Date Available: Immediately
Term: One (1) year lease
Unit Size: 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
Building Type: Home
Rent: $4,200.00/month
Pets: Yes
Security Deposit: $5,000.00
Appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, water softener
Utilities covered by owner: Landscaping
Parking: Large two-car garage, two off-street driveway parking spots

Property is proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099). www.bluehorizonmanagement.com

(RLNE5668190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 La Coronilla Drive have any available units?
1632 La Coronilla Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1632 La Coronilla Drive have?
Some of 1632 La Coronilla Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 La Coronilla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 La Coronilla Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 La Coronilla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 La Coronilla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1632 La Coronilla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1632 La Coronilla Drive does offer parking.
Does 1632 La Coronilla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 La Coronilla Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 La Coronilla Drive have a pool?
No, 1632 La Coronilla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1632 La Coronilla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 La Coronilla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 La Coronilla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 La Coronilla Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 La Coronilla Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 La Coronilla Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
