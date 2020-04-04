1632 La Coronilla Drive

Amenities
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard!
Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car garage.
The interior of the home features updated bathrooms (completely new), wood-burning fireplace, and a spacious open kitchen. There is plenty of storage either in the house or the garage.
The backyard is private and spacious with a large patio, lush grass, and mature landscaping. The backyard It is perfect for hosting events or just relaxing in the afternoons. At various locations of the home, you have fantastic mountain views.
The owners cover landscaping services.
To view the video tour please visit or www.bluehorizonmanagement.com
This home will not last long. Call (805) 586-BLUE or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the home.
Date Available: Immediately
Term: One (1) year lease
Unit Size: 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
Building Type: Home
Rent: $4,200.00/month
Pets: Yes
Security Deposit: $5,000.00
Appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, water softener
Utilities covered by owner: Landscaping
Parking: Large two-car garage, two off-street driveway parking spots
Property is proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099). www.bluehorizonmanagement.com
