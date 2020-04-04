1632 La Coronilla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard!



Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car garage.



The interior of the home features updated bathrooms (completely new), wood-burning fireplace, and a spacious open kitchen. There is plenty of storage either in the house or the garage.



The backyard is private and spacious with a large patio, lush grass, and mature landscaping. The backyard It is perfect for hosting events or just relaxing in the afternoons. At various locations of the home, you have fantastic mountain views.



The owners cover landscaping services.



To view the video tour please visit or www.bluehorizonmanagement.com



This home will not last long. Call (805) 586-BLUE or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the home.



Date Available: Immediately

Term: One (1) year lease

Unit Size: 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom

Building Type: Home

Rent: $4,200.00/month

Pets: Yes

Security Deposit: $5,000.00

Appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, water softener

Utilities covered by owner: Landscaping

Parking: Large two-car garage, two off-street driveway parking spots



Property is proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099). www.bluehorizonmanagement.com



(RLNE5668190)