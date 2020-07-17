1611 Castillo Street

Amenities

Tri-Plex close to downtown with development potential for additional units on this 16,988 square foot lot zoned R4 MH. Property is located next to bus service. Two original units are a 2 bedroom 1 bath, remodeled in 2018, includes new tankless water heater, central heating/AC. 2nd unit is a 1 bedroom 1 bath Remodeled in 2018, All units have new Milgard dual pane windows 3rd unit built in 2006, is a 1 bedroom includes central heating and AC, gas fireplace. Each unit has a separate storage space and garage.