All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 1611 Castillo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
1611 Castillo Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:23 PM

1611 Castillo Street

1611 Castillo Street · (805) 456-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

1611 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tri-Plex close to downtown with development potential for additional units on this 16,988 square foot lot zoned R4 MH. Property is located next to bus service. Two original units are a 2 bedroom 1 bath, remodeled in 2018, includes new tankless water heater, central heating/AC. 2nd unit is a 1 bedroom 1 bath Remodeled in 2018, All units have new Milgard dual pane windows 3rd unit built in 2006, is a 1 bedroom includes central heating and AC, gas fireplace. Each unit has a separate storage space and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Castillo Street have any available units?
1611 Castillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 1611 Castillo Street have?
Some of 1611 Castillo Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Castillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Castillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Castillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Castillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1611 Castillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Castillo Street offers parking.
Does 1611 Castillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Castillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Castillo Street have a pool?
No, 1611 Castillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Castillo Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 Castillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Castillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Castillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Castillo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1611 Castillo Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1611 Castillo Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with Garages
Santa Barbara Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAMoorpark, CA
Carpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity