Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1435 Kenwood Dr

1435 Kenwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Kenwood Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Alta Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and spacious Mesa home with Mountain views! - https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ea5dd1da-cb7b-4699-a1a2-91f9f96b27d0/?utm_source=captureapp

Rare find on the Mesa! This 2bed/1bath is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with gorgeous city and mountain views! Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms. This home is in clean and well-maintained condition throughout. The kitchen features a stainless-steel fridge, gas stove top, oven, dishwasher, and double sink. The living room has a cozy fireplace and seriously amazing panoramic views! Both bedrooms are a comfortable size and the bath has a large tile bathtub/shower. Enjoy sunny Santa Barbara in the spacious backyard featuring a large deck and excellent privacy. There is an attached 2-car garage and ample driveway space.

**Please note, this is a shared duplex-style offering. One of the owners family members will be living in the studio periodically which is located below the house. He will pay a concession towards the utilities. The laundry located in the garage will be shared**

Lease terms:

- One year lease
- Owner pays for gardener
- Tenant pays all utilities
- Co-signers are not accepted on this listing
- No smoking on the property

In general, the landlord is looking for the following qualifications:

- Credit score of 675+
- Gross income 3x the rent**
- Good credit history
- Clear source of monthly income
- References
- No smoking of any kind

**Should all or part of the applicant's income derive from any public assistance program, 3x gross income qualification shall apply only to the portion of the rent that Tenant is responsible for after the voucher amount has been deducted.

Equal Housing Opportunity. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or because all or part of applicant's income derives from any public assistance program.

Tenants will be required to purchase renter's insurance (approximately $15 - 30/month) naming Landlord (owner) and Mike Richardson, Realtors (Property Manager) as additional insured with a minimum liability coverage of $100,000.

The application fee is $40 and is non-refundable.

Please call 805-965-4300 to schedule a showing or email brenda@mrrealtors.com. We require a rental application for everyone over the age of 18. All applications are accepted electronically through our website www.mrrealtors.com.

(RLNE5895800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Kenwood Dr have any available units?
1435 Kenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 1435 Kenwood Dr have?
Some of 1435 Kenwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Kenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Kenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Kenwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Kenwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1435 Kenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Kenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1435 Kenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Kenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Kenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1435 Kenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Kenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1435 Kenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Kenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Kenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Kenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Kenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
