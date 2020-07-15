1435 Kenwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and spacious Mesa home with Mountain views! - https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ea5dd1da-cb7b-4699-a1a2-91f9f96b27d0/?utm_source=captureapp



Rare find on the Mesa! This 2bed/1bath is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with gorgeous city and mountain views! Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms. This home is in clean and well-maintained condition throughout. The kitchen features a stainless-steel fridge, gas stove top, oven, dishwasher, and double sink. The living room has a cozy fireplace and seriously amazing panoramic views! Both bedrooms are a comfortable size and the bath has a large tile bathtub/shower. Enjoy sunny Santa Barbara in the spacious backyard featuring a large deck and excellent privacy. There is an attached 2-car garage and ample driveway space.



**Please note, this is a shared duplex-style offering. One of the owners family members will be living in the studio periodically which is located below the house. He will pay a concession towards the utilities. The laundry located in the garage will be shared**



Lease terms:



- One year lease

- Owner pays for gardener

- Tenant pays all utilities

- Co-signers are not accepted on this listing

- No smoking on the property



In general, the landlord is looking for the following qualifications:



- Credit score of 675+

- Gross income 3x the rent**

- Good credit history

- Clear source of monthly income

- References

- No smoking of any kind



**Should all or part of the applicant's income derive from any public assistance program, 3x gross income qualification shall apply only to the portion of the rent that Tenant is responsible for after the voucher amount has been deducted.



Equal Housing Opportunity. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or because all or part of applicant's income derives from any public assistance program.



Tenants will be required to purchase renter's insurance (approximately $15 - 30/month) naming Landlord (owner) and Mike Richardson, Realtors (Property Manager) as additional insured with a minimum liability coverage of $100,000.



The application fee is $40 and is non-refundable.



Please call 805-965-4300 to schedule a showing or email brenda@mrrealtors.com. We require a rental application for everyone over the age of 18. All applications are accepted electronically through our website www.mrrealtors.com.



