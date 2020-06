Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities media room

AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored craftsman home. Updates have been made without losing the charm of the original design.PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:Close to Several Restaurants, Bars, Museums & Theaters; Near Beautiful Santa Barbara Beaches; High-End Furnishings & Finishes; Charming Santa Barbara Neighborhood; Air Conditioning